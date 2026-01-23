Checking in
Longtime Arlington hotel will be demolished to make way for sleek new one
It will be out with Sheraton and in with Americana in Arlington's Entertainment District when a new $500 million hotel called Americana by Loews Hotels – Arlington, TX, breaks ground in summer 2026.
The transition from old to new will involve a bit of a blast.
"A 'ground-shaking' event, where the existing [Sheraton Arlington] hotel will be demolished, is planned for early June, marking the official start of construction on the new Americana by Loews Hotel this summer," says a release.
This will mark the third hotel in Arlington (and 28th property overall) for Loews Hotels & Co, "reinforcing the company’s long-term belief in the destination and its continued growth as a premier meetings, events, and entertainment hub," says the release.
The name "Americana" pays homage to the iconic Americana Hotel in Bal Harbour, Florida — a Loews landmark that opened in 1956, the company says.
"This new, contemporary addition to the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex is designed to honor the past, embrace the present, and shape the future: celebrating Loews’ rich heritage in refined hospitality, joining two existing world-class properties in Arlington’s Sports and Entertainment District today, and creating a best-in-class destination for tomorrow’s travelers," company officials say in the release.
The two existing Loews hotels in Arlington are the Live! by Loews - Arlington and Loews Arlington Hotel.
The new Americana hotel will feature 507 guest rooms, including 39 suites. There will also be more than 83,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, including a 10,000-square-foot Event Barn, two ballrooms, an event lawn, pool terrace, and three-meal terrace.
In total, Loews Hotels & Co campus in Arlington will have a total of 1,695 guest rooms and more than 374,000 square feet of meeting space, they say.
All the hotels are a quick walk from entertainment hot spots including AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, Live! by Loews, the National Medal of Honor Museum, Arlington Museum of Art, and more.
“This project reflects our strong belief in Arlington as a dynamic destination and our confidence in its continued growth,” says Alex Tisch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Loews Hotels & Co.
The hotel is targeting 2029 for an opening date.