where to travel right now
Texas waterparks make a splash + more top travel ideas for May
Hopefully all of the recent April showers will bring us May flowers, and maybe a chance to explore more of Texas. Dallasites on the hunt for a springtime adventure outside of North Texas can visit one of three Austin-area art festivals or vendor markets, visit a rustic cowboy wine castle in the Hill Country, or head down to the coast for a music-filled weekend in Galveston.
Ahead of Mother's Day, we've also tossed in a relaxing experience catered toward the mothers in our lives at an indoor waterpark near Houston.
Here are CultureMap's top picks for a May vacation around Texas.
Around Texas
The Underground Donut Tour has launched — you guessed it — doughnut tours in Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas for pastry and sweet treat enthusiasts. The tours pair food with history and iconic local sights during a two-hour guided experience of each city. The Austin tour encompasses South Congress, the San Antonio tour is along the River Walk, and the Dallas tour runs through the Lowest Greenville neighborhood. Tickets are $65 for adults and $55 for children 10 and under, and can be booked online.
Three Texas Hawaiian Falls waterparks in Roanoke, Mansfield, and Waco will open to the public for the 2026 season on Saturday, May 9, unveiling some snazzy upgrades like new amenities, enhanced food and beverage offerings, and special events. Hawaiian Falls will additionally celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a season‑long patriotic theme, including interactive photo opportunities, surprise giveaways, and more. 2026 Season Passes are on sale starting at hfalls.com.
In the Hill Country
Houston-based bootmaker Republic Boot Company is opening its new Republic Wine Castle in Johnson City on Friday, May 1, combining a classic cowboy atmosphere with delicious Hill Country wines. The 12-acre estate has been extensively renovated and boasts ranch-chic furniture, big buck mounts, and plenty of regal personality. In celebration of the castle's grand opening weekend, Republic will unveil its new Texas wine made with fruit grown right in Johnson City. The celebration will also include live music and custom boot fittings.
The long-running Pecan Street Festival is heading back to the Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave from May 9-10, marking the second year since its relocation from downtown Austin. The sprawling festival takes a state fair-like form, with rides and activities for kids, as well as long rows of vendors, including plenty of packaged and fried foods to eat along the way. Live music will fill the afternoons into the evenings starting at 12 pm both days. Admission is free, and festival hours are Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm.
Visitors shop for clothing, jewelry, home goods, and more at the festival every year. Photo courtesy of the Pecan Street Festival
Austin
Austin's iconic artisan vendor market, Blue Genie Art Bazaar, is hosting its annual May Market from May 1-31 featuring over 200 regional artists and their handmade artworks, jewelry, home decor, clothing, pottery, and other art pieces. Free maker activities will be offered each weekend in May, and there will be a special make-your-own-bouquet bar of dried flowers in celebration of Mother's Day on May 10. Admission is free.
Over 55 local, national, and international galleries will gather at the Palmer Events Center from May 14-17 for the third annual Affordable Art Fair, a contemporary art extravaganza created by emerging and established living artists. Attendees can pick up some new paintings, prints, sculptures, and photography with works ranging from $100-$12,000. This year's event will also feature four artists who will be live painting each evening, and visitors who donate to the fair’s charity partner (Dell Children’s Hospital) will be entered to win one of the live-painted artworks. General admission starts at $24.22 after taxes and fees, and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Houston
Great Wolf Lodge Webster is rolling out the red carpet for moms on Sunday, May 10 with a special Mother's Day Morning Oasis Experience package offering a relaxing morning float on the lazy river, a private cabana with an elevated brunch, and a private chair massage. The experience offers mothers a chance to enjoy the water park before it opens to the public, and they can float the river with a drink in hand from the build-your-own mimosa bar. Cabana rentals are $500, have an eight guest maximum occupancy, and can be reserved by calling 888-981-9653.
Let Mom relax while floating the daisy-filled lazy river with a mimosa in hand.Photo courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge
Along the Gulf Coast
Hotel Lucine in Galveston recently revealed the lineup for its third annual Sunset & Sounds summer rooftop music series. The live music events will run every Friday and Saturday night from May 31 through Labor Day weekend, and showcase talent from Texas musicians like Mobley, Aruba, Tyson Webb's Outlaw Boogie, The Point, and more. All events are free and open to the public, and seating is first come, first served. Reserved seating for specific performances can be booked for $42.42-$59.75 after taxes and fees via Eventbrite.
Dallas-Fort Worth
The African American Museum, Dallas is expected to reopen on Friday, May 1 after a temporary closure for renovations. The museum will debut a new special exhibition, "People Who Make the World Go ‘Round: The Legacy of Sepia Magazine," showcasing historic photos of the most influential Black icons from the 20th century, such as Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Maya Angelou, and many more. Museum admission is free, and operating hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 am-5 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am-5 pm.
A fan-favorite park in Glen Rose, Dinosaur Valley State Park, has recently earned national acclaim as one of the five best places to camp with kids in 2026, according to camping website The Dyrt. The park offers many activities for families to enjoy, such as exploring the dinosaur tracks in the Paluxy River bed, and 20 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding tours. There are various campsites for visitors to book, and nightly rates for camping trips range from $16-$60, plus the $8 daily entrance fee.