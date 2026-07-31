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10 cool summer vacation ideas for August to beat the Texas heat
Planning an August getaway in this summer heat can be fatiguing, but CultureMap has plenty of ideas for travelers who want to keep cool on their final summer vacation.
Two new museum exhibits — including one in Fort Worth — are making their debut this month, and a popular family-friendly waterpark resort is hosting its once-a-year summer sale across both Texas locations. Discounts and deals are a common thread for this month's column, a popular biannual boutique sale in Austin to the return of Houston Theater Week.
Here's everything you need to know to plan a heat-busting getaway around the state this August.
Around Texas
Flash sale alert: Great Wolf Lodge is unlocking $84 per night stays at participating waterparks for one-day only on Tuesday, August 4. Guests can use the promo code "84DEGREES" to book rooms for the $84 nightly rate for select dates through December 17, 2026. The offer is based on two guests; a $20 per person fee will be added for extra guests. The deal applies to the Great Wolf Lodge parks in DFW (Grapevine) and the Houston area (Webster).
The Hill Country
Fredericksburg vacationers on the hunt for a stylish new brunch will find all sorts of savory and sweet goodies at The Wellhouse at The Albert Hotel. Whether it's sharing a basket of buttermilk biscuits and jam or digging into Hangar steak and scrambled eggs, the hotel's signature restaurant has all the staples covered, including classic brunchy cocktails like a mimosa, Bloody Mary, Aperol spritz, and espresso martini. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 7 am to 3 pm, and reservations can be booked via OpenTable.
San Antonio
The Witte Museum, San Antonio's natural history and science center, has teamed up with Concordia University Texas for a new immersive exhibit exploring all of the paleontological wonders in Friesenhahn Cave. "Adventures in Texas Deep Time" includes a mapped out adaptation of the famed cave developed using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology, giving museum visitors a close look at the resting place of more than 4,000 mammals, reptiles, and birds from the Ice Age. Patrons can also discover giant Texas mosasaur fossils and search for hidden artifacts using archaeological tools. Non-member museum admission ranges from $11-$17 per person.
Travelers in need of a summer de-stressing session should book a visit at Monarch San Antonio's newly opened spa, offering premium services like massages, facials, hydrothermal experiences, cold plunges, saunas, and more. Spa services don't come cheap, but that's to be expected from a luxe hotel that serves up $225 porterhouse steaks and caviar. The spa does provide budget-friendly experiences like the "Rituals Beneath Her Wings" series — free for spa guests and $20 for drop-ins — which includes Tuesday evening Pilates, Saturday vinyasa flow, and a Sunday sound bath at sunrise. Spa services can be reserved online.
Austin
Le Garage Sale, a twice yearly extravaganza featuring end-of-season and clearance deals from 130 local boutiques, is returning to Austin's Palmer Event Center for its summer sale from August 29-30. You might want to bring an extra suitcase to fill with finds from clothing and shoes to accessories and other goods. Tickets to Le Garage Sale (starting at $14.95) are available via Eventbrite. VIP tickets ($29.80) include early access to the sale at 9:30 am. The general admission portion of the sale runs from 11 am to 5 pm.
Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa is celebrating National Wellness Month with a Mokara Spa special running every Monday-Thursday in August: Guests who book a facial and a salon service on the same day can receive 20 percent off both services. The spa offers more than just facials, massages, and treatments. Booking a service also grants access to a rooftop pool overlooking the scenic Hill Country, and there are many relaxing places to lounge while enjoying light bites and sips from the accompanying Spa Creek Café. More information about spa services can be found online, and reservations can be booked by calling 512-329-4018.
Travelers who can handle the heat can spend some time by the rooftop pool at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa.Courtesy of Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa
Houston
The fifth annual Houston Theater Week will kick off from August 24-30 with discounts for performances throughout the 2026-2027 season at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Starting on the 24th, patrons can use the code "HTW26" to unlock buy one, get one free tickets to performances across 21 shows, including Tituss Burgess in Concert, A Merry Rockin’ Christmas starring Michael Cavanaugh, Switcheroo at the Houston Zoo! with Houston Contemporary Dance Company, and many more. Tickets can be booked via thehobbycenter.org.
At home in Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Stockyards Championship Rodeo is permanently adding Sunday performances to its indoor rodeo event lineup, bringing visitors three days of action-packed roping and barrel racing, plus rough stock events like bull riding and bronc riding. Events are held at the Cowtown Coliseum starting at 7:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and Saturday and Sunday matinees begin at 1:30 pm. Ticket prices vary depending on dates and times.
A new patriotic exhibition featuring one of America's most recognizable symbols is coming to the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth for a five-month run starting August 15. In collaboration with the Denver Art Museum, "The Statue of Liberty from Bartholdi to Warhol" will showcase nearly 100 artworks and objects that examine the statue’s varied manifestations — from artistic marvel and pop culture icon to symbol of immigration, patriotism, and resistance. Museum admission is free, and the exhibit will be on display through January 3, 2027.
Get ready to check-in in style at Plano's swanky new hotel. The Clara Hotel has made its grand debut in the popular Dallas suburb with the goal of becoming an all-day relaxing hangout for hotel guests and visitors alike. The property is anchored by Field & Vine, a French-Haitian-Texas restaurant helmed by executive chef Daniel Armand, and a chic day-to-night cocktail lounge called Archer. The hotel also features an outdoor pool, landscaped courtyard, and classic guest rooms. Stays at The Clara Hotel begin at $136 per night in August.