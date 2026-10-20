Taking off
Budget airline Avelo adds 2 Florida routes from McKinney with $69 fares
Budget-friendly Avelo Airlines, which will begin service from McKinney National Airport (DTX) on Veteran’s Day, November 11, has added two more routes, this time to Florida cities Sarasota/Bradenton and West Palm Beach. Those nonstop flights will launch December 16 and 17, respectively.
Introductory one-way fares will start at $69, according to a release.
Flights from McKinney (DTX) to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in Florida will begin Wednesday, December 16, with service on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights from DTX to President Donald J. Trump International Airport (DJT) in West Palm Beach will launch Thursday, December 17, with service on Thursdays and Sundays.
The addition of the new cities comes less than a month after the airline announced four new nonstop routes to popular U.S. tourist destinations Denver, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Nashville.
Avelo is also adding two weekly flights between McKinney National Airport (DTX) and Las Vegas, according to the latest release, bringing the route to six flights per week. The new Wednesday and Saturday Vegas flights join previously announced service on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday and were added "to meet strong demand for Las Vegas travel," they say in the release.
Andrew Levy, Angelo’s founder and CEO, said in a statement that he is excited to keep thriving in Collin County, “one of the fastest-growing areas in America,” he adds. "North Texas continues to show up for Avelo.”
The Florida destinations make a total 11 nonstop routes from DTX.
McKinney National Airport has served as a general aviation airport for more than 40 years but is now transitioning to provide commercial air service in support of the area's growing population.
Avelo's inaugural service out of McKinney will launch November 11 on the following schedule:
- Fort Myers (RSW): Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning November 11
- Las Vegas (LAS): Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays beginning November 12
- Orlando (MCO): Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning November 12
- Fort Lauderdale (FLL): Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning November 19
- Tampa (TPA): Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays beginning November 19
In addition unveiling new routes, Avelo also announced last month that it will add a third Boeing 737-800 to the airline's current fleet based at DTX. Levy said the new nonstop routes and the addition of a new aircraft "further cements [Avelo's] commitment to Collin County."
The launch makes Avelo the first hometown airline in fast-growing Collin County and gives North Texas travelers an alternative to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field.
More information and updates will be available at the Avelo website.