Water-based wellness destinations aren’t new, but they're newly popular again in Texas and beyond.
Mineral springs spas have been in existence for centuries, dating back thousands of years and long lauded for therapeutic benefits like improved circulation, reduced inflammation, and pain relief. Here in the U.S., the late 19th century saw a heyday of hot springs resorts, as bathing in “magic” mineral waters was widely touted as the era’s cure-all. Modern medicine advanced, and trend died off by the mid-20th century.
But there’s been a recent resurgence in the popularity of mineral springs destinations, driven by a renewed interest in holistic health and a shift toward wellness-centric tourism. Hot springs destinations across the globe are experiencing record numbers, with the industry projected to reach $130 billion by 2030.
While destinations in California, Colorado, and Arizona are among the most popular regions for thermal springs in the US, Texas is quickly jumping onboard. Travel + Leisure just named Mineral Wells as the “Best Small Spa + Wellness Town” in the US, and two brand new mineral springs retreats – one in Gonzales and one in The Colony – are drawing visitors from across the state for their mineral-rich soaks and luxury amenities.
No need to travel across the world or even out of state for a hot springs vacation. Here are four mineral springs destinations to soak in some healthy R&R in Texas.
Ottine Mineral Springs, Gonzales
This 40-acre wellness destination about an hour east of Austin in the Hill Country, revived a historic natural retreat when it opened in June. Ottine Mineral Springs taps into the mineral waters of the massive Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer, which boasts naturally occurring minerals including magnesium, sodium bicarbonate, and salt.
The “Texas magic water” was discovered in 1909 when wildcatters hit the aquifer and found its flowing 107-degree springs. The site operated as the Gonzales Warm Springs Foundation from 1939 to 2002 with a primary focus on polio treatment for children in its early days.
Today under new ownership, the property has transformed into a luxurious wellness retreat with five modern mineral-rich pools at varying temperatures, a frigid plunge pool, steam saunas, a spa with more private pools, and elevated food and beverage service among a sanctuary of shade trees.
Phase two of Ottine Mineral Springs, starting in coming months, will include cabins on the property, expanded pools, grottos, contrast therapy including saunas, steam rooms, and more hot and cold plunges, a mud bath area, a full-service restaurant and bar, fully-built out spa, additional private pools, more restrooms, expanded retail and reception area, hike and bike trails, and an activities yurt for yoga, sound bath therapy, meditation, and more.
Phase three will include more hydrotherapy options, including floating pools, snow caves, and salt rooms, along with a hotel.
Details: Daily soak rates are $65 for weekdays and $75 for weekends. Advance reservations are required and guests under 13 are not permitted. Open 9 am-8 pm Sunday, and Tuesday through Thursday, and 9 am-9 pm Friday and Saturday. 2033 FM 1586, Gonzales; ottinemineralsprings.com.
Camp Hot Wells, San Antonio
In 1892, a well with highly sulfuric water was discovered in San Antonio and soon became a destination for its therapeutic qualities. Named Hot Wells Hotel, the facility capitalized on the trend of healing resorts and boasted baths and foot soaks. The destination survived several ownership changes and fires before being preserved in 2019 as a historical park.
The ruins of the original hotel still exist today near Camp Hot Wells’ garden oasis, and hot foot soaks are complimentary and open to the public. A lengthy menu of local craft beer, natural wine, and a build-your-own charcuterie board items is available to guests.
Book your own private soak in either an antique clawfoot tub or cedar tub. Both feature an open-air garden view and can accommodate one to two guests at a time.
Details: Rates start at $75 an hour, with group rates for up to 10 people for two hours starting at $300. Overnight camp sites are also available. Camp Hot Wells is open 6-11 pm Friday and 2-11 pm Saturday-Sunday (closed Monday-Thursday). 5423 Hot Wells Way, San Antonio; camphotwells.com.
Crazy Water Bath House & Spa, Mineral Wells
Not far from Dallas-Fort Worth, Mineral Wells has been known for its “crazy” water for more than 150 years, first discovered when a well driller tapped into a mineral-rich aquifer in 1880. Widely bottled and consumed for its therapeutic properties, Crazy Water is numbered by its strength (1 for the least amount of minerals and 4 for the most), which is based on how deep in the earth it’s sourced.
But what’s not-so-widely known is that Mineral Wells has a spa destination where visitors can soak in the benefits of that healing water – just like visitors did from around the world more than a century ago.
The Crazy Water Bath House & Spa, open since 2013, offers 20-minute mineral baths (that’s all that’s needed for maximum benefits) in microbubble tubs. The treatment comes with a bottle of Crazy Water for extra hydration. Those looking to linger longer can pair the soak with a massage or facial afterward.
Don’t miss the original Crazy Water well located in a century-old building next door, where guests can fill their own containers to go. There’s also a shop that sells Crazy Water soaps, lotions, and oils.
Details: Soaks start at $45 and are available by appointment, 9 am-5 pm Monday-Saturday. 609 NW 1st Ave.
Mineral Wells; drinkcrazywater.com/mineral-bath-spa.
WorldSprings, The Colony
The largest mineral springs destination in the country exists north of Dallas at Grandscape in The Colony. WorldSprings debuted in 2024 on nine acres with 45 soaking pools inspired by the “waters of the world.”
While there is no actual underground mineral spring water in The Colony, WorldSprings’ pools – which range from 55-degree cold plunges to 104-degree steamy soaks – have added minerals inspired by famous hot springs around the globe. Pools are grouped together by regions, including Australia and Bali, Iceland and Italy, Japan and Korea, Guatemala and Mexico, and the Dead Sea.
A helpful feature for guests is that each individual pool has a sign with the pool temperature, specific minerals added (such as magnesium, lithium, and potassium), and potential wellness benefits, including skin health, muscle recovery, and the alleviation of gastrointestinal issues.
WorldSprings is also dotted with multiple Finnish saunas, firepits, and cozy seating areas. There are also spacious, well-equipped locker rooms, food and beverage service from the on-site café directly to each pool, as well as a full-service spa offering massages, facials, and red light therapy.
WorldSprings also recently added group fitness classes, including yoga, mat Pilates, Aqua Fit, and Total Body Sculpt.
Details: Entry fees start at $69 for a three-hour soak; prices vary based on day of the week and arrival time. Soak hours are 10 am-9 pm Sunday-Thursday and 9 am-10 pm Friday-Saturday. Children are permitted in a specific section of WorldSprings, but the majority of the resort is 18-and-up. 3240 Plano Pkwy., The Colony; worldsprings.com.
Mackenzie Smith
Ottine Mineral Springs opened in June in Gonzales, TX