Dallas-Fort Worth Airport ranks as world's 6th busiest in new report
Whichever way you look at it, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport ranks as one of the world’s busiest airports.
A new report from OAG, a provider of data and analytics for the travel industry, christens DFW the world’s sixth busiest airport based on what’s known as total seat capacity. In this case, that refers to the number of airline seats offered by an airport. DFW also held the No. 6 spot in last year’s OAG report.
OAG relied on data from the 2025 calendar year to come up with its latest ranking, which puts Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in the top spot.
A different ranking of the world’s busiest airports, based on the number of passengers in 2024, places DFW at No. 3. Airports Council International released the ranking last year. DFW handled 87.8 million passengers in 2024.
Atlanta’s airport also topped the council’s most recent list.
“DFW continues to experience unprecedented growth as we near serving 90 million passengers annually,” Sean Donohue, who then was CEO of DFW, said in an April 2025 news release. “Our continued place among the world’s busiest airports reflects the strength of this region, our airline partners, and the intentional investments we have made to operate an efficient and innovative facility for our partners and customers alike.”
Donohue retired last year, and DFW executive Chris McLaughlin was promoted to succeed him.
DFW is investing about $12 billion on airport upgrades, including the new Terminal F. The more than $4 billion project will create a 31-gate terminal to be occupied solely by Fort Worth-based American Airlines. The project’s first phase is scheduled to be finished in 2027.
“DFW is growing fast, and we are committed to sharing this economic opportunity with businesses in our community as we move forward,” DeMetris Sampson, a member of the airport's board, said in a May 2025 news release about Terminal F. “DFW has become the economic engine of our region, and we know that this investment will ensure the long-term sustainability of the airport.”