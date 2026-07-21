Flying High
DFW Airport lands largest Admirals Club and more upgrades from American
Fresh off welcoming thousands of travelers for the World Cup, American Airlines has unveiled a batch of luxe upgrades coming to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Two new lounges — including the largest Admirals Club in the airline's history — and American's "Flagship" check-in experience are on the horizon for DFW.
The brand-new Admirals Club will encompass 37,000 square feet of space near the Skylink station in Terminal C. Guests can expect new "enhancements," such as ample space for relaxing, chef-inspired menu offerings and all-day food choices, and a premium beverage program.
"Thoughtfully designed with a variety of seating options, premium amenities and dedicated areas for work and relaxation, the lounge will serve as a modern home away from home for travelers connecting through American's largest hub," the release says.
The new club will join the first phase of DFW's long-awaited Terminal C expansion, which was unveiled earlier this summer. It includes new state-of-the-art electronic boarding gates, concessions, upgraded amenities, and more.
American will also build a Provisions by Admirals Club lounge in DFW's future Terminal F, which is expected to open in 2027. The release is mum on details, but says the Provisions lounge will serve as an efficient grab-and-go space for travelers to find high-quality food, drinks, and other travel necessities "in a streamlined setting."
And, finally, American will bring its exclusive "Flagship" check-in experience to DFW later this year. The dedicated space allows travelers to privately check in for their flights. It will be located near Terminal D's D30 security checkpoint, offering travelers easy access to security screenings and personalized assistance from American staff.
"We're investing in every stage of the premium travel journey at DFW, beginning the moment customers arrive at the airport," says Heather Garboden, American’s Chief Customer Officer. "Our Flagship check-in experience offers a more tailored and streamlined start to the journey, bringing together dedicated service, premium amenities and greater convenience for our most loyal and premium customers."
DFW will become the fourth U.S. airport to boast American's Flagship check-in experience; the others are in Chicago (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), and Miami (MIA). London Heathrow Airport is the only other American hub that offers the Flagship feature.