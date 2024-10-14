Lamborghini News
Luxury garage 'condos' coming to McKinney offer a haven for your Lambo
There's a new facility coming to McKinney where you can store your luxury car. Called Elite Garages of McKinney, it's a $20-million facility breaking ground at 3601 Virginia Pkwy. that'll cater to car collectors, enthusiasts, and recreational vehicle owners.
The project will feature 63 customizable garage "condos," consisting of secure and flexible storage spaces for high-value vehicles, RVs, boats, and more.
The facility is being developed by Platinum Advisors and designed and built by LGE Design Build, and according to a release is expected to be completed by summer 2025.
Each garage condo offers approximately 1,300 to 1,400 square feet of customizable space, with features such as AC, 18' x 14' commercial-grade garage doors, and 21 feet of interior ceiling clearance.
Optional upgrades include mezzanines, epoxy flooring, and private bathrooms. The facility will also include a members-only clubhouse with a kitchen, showers, meeting space, and conference room, offering a social space for like-minded collectors.
Elite will integrate 24/7 controlled access with security cameras throughout the property, exterior lighting, refuse services, and water and air stations.
With their fancy high-end finish, they're a little like extensions of your home.
“The design and construction of Elite Garages of McKinney is all about quality and functionality,” said Ray Catlin, Vice President of the Texas Region at LGE Design Build.
Units are available for sale or lease, starting at $2,500 per month for rent or $375,000 to own. (Contact Danny Riggs at danny@egmckinney.com or 480-244-9593 for more information.)
Elite Garages of McKinney founder Jim Riggs says "the demand for secure, high-end storage options is growing, particularly among car collectors and RV owners who need more space than a typical residential garage can provide."
High-end parking garages are not new; Dallas has a few companies all with similar names who offer a similar service. It's definitely a growing trend — not only as a place for the rich to keep their nice things, but also as a nicely appointed third space, almost like a retreat.
“We’ve designed this project to serve not only as a storage solution but also as a social hub where enthusiasts can connect and enjoy their shared passions in a secure, controlled environment," Riggs says.