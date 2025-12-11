Hotel News
Dallas developer to open boutique Hotel Dax in Addison
There's a new hotel coming to Addison from a well known Dallas developer: Called Hotel Dax, it'll open at 14315 Midway Rd. at the northwest corner of Spring Valley Road, and it's from Centurion American Development Group, the owner of the Statler hotel in downtown Dallas.
According to a release, Hotel Dax will open in early 2026 as a lifestyle-focused property that will function as a destination for travelers, meeting planners, and a social hub for locals.
The property was previously the Crowne Plaza Hotel, which was built in 1984 but closed during the pandemic.
Renovations include nearly 32,000 square feet of meeting space, four dining and beverage venues, a resort-style pool, a Top Golf Swing Suite, and design-forward interiors by Dallas-based Merriman Anderson Architects.
A second phase of development is planned for 2027, which will include the reenvisioning and renovation of the hotel’s 426 guest rooms and suites, marking continued significant capital investment in the property. Guest rooms at opening will already feature contemporary design and upscale finishes, but the 2027 renovation will be an improvement.
The name references the Dallas Addison Exchange, acknowledging the area's role as a business and cultural center since the town's incorporation in 1953. Centurion American previously transformed and renovated The Statler, a historic downtown Dallas hotel, into a luxury destination that reopened in 2017, and now brings that same vision for elevated hospitality to Addison.
Addison — with more restaurants per capita than any city in the U.S., corporate headquarters, and entertainment district — has vibrant energy that attracted Centurion American.
“Addison has always been at the crossroads of business and hospitality, and Hotel Dax will celebrate that history,” says Centurion American CEO Mehrdad Moayedi in a statement. “There is such a high demand for quality meeting space and first-class hotel accommodations that this property can fulfill. We look forward to being an active part of the Addison community.”
Since 1990, Centurion American has developed well over 200,000 single-family lots in dozens of premier communities across North Texas. In addition to its extensive residential footprint, Centurion has expanded its portfolio to include a wide range of commercial, mixed-use, and multifamily projects that further enhance the communities it creates.
Dining concepts
Hotel Dax will feature four separately branded venues designed to attract neighborhood traffic alongside hotel guests:
- Top Brass is an American bistro anchoring the property with a menu built on bold flavors and elevated comfort food. The restaurant balances polish with personality, delivering Southern hospitality without the formality, in a space designed for genuine connection and memorable meals.
- Bar Dax is a social hub where guests and locals can gather at communal tables for wine, cocktails and shareable plates. The space features large big screens for catching games, curated happy hour experiences, and an inviting atmosphere built for lingering well into the night.
- Outdoor Pool Lounge serves as a destination, whether guests are swimming or simply gathering at the bar. The landscaped venue will be open to locals and available for private events, creating a resort-style amenity in the heart of Addison's business district.
- Brewed, operated by the locally acclaimed coffee brand, will offer specialty coffee and a grab-and-go market for both hotel guests and neighborhood residents.
Design and amenities
The hotel will feature a resort-style pool, a 5,000-square-foot 24-hour fitness center with dedicated space for classes and wellness programming, a Hertz service desk, and a Top Golf Swing Suite.
The property will also offer events and experiences designed for hotel guests and local residents to reinforce its role as a community gathering place.
A courtesy shuttle will provide access to the new DART Silver Line, connecting guests to destinations across North Texas including DFW International Airport.
Management
Centurion American selected Dallas-based Dreamscape Hospitality to manage the property, drawing on the company's track record in lifestyle and boutique hotel management. The hotel will participate in Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's loyalty program, providing guests with access to the brand's global network of properties and benefits.