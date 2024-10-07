Hotel News
New dual-branded Marriott hotel property to squeeze into Uptown Dallas
Uptown Dallas has a new dual-branded hotel development on the horizon: According to a release, ground has been broken on two Marriott brand hotels, AC Hotel and Moxy Hotel, slated to go up at 2910 N. Hall St. with a completion date by summer 2026.
The project will be located on Hall Street just a block south (or is it east) of McKinney Avenue at the corner of Oak Grove Avenue. It's been in the works for more than two years, but got delayed by the pandemic.
The development comes from Atlanta-based Peachtree Group, an investment management firm, and will feature 264 rooms total: 110 rooms for the AC Hotel and 154 rooms for the Moxy Hotel, providing distinct yet complementary experiences positioned competitively with premium hotels in Uptown. AC is an urban boutique hotel that services older travelers, while Moxy caters to a younger demographic.
Each brand will have its own lobby and entrance, but will share some amenities including a fitness center and a 261-stall onsite parking garage.
Dining options will include the signature Moxy Bar and Restaurant, located at street level, plus a custom-branded bar and lounge on the 8th floor featuring a deck with an outdoor terrace, water features, and views of Dallas.
With room rates starting at about $230, the dual-branded hotel will be positioned a little lower than some of the luxury properties nearby.
“Most hotels in Uptown cater to the upper-upscale and luxury segments, leaving the submarket lacking in upscale hotel options to meet the needs of a substantial portion of Uptown's demand,” says Greg Friedman, managing principal and CEO of Peachtree, in a statement.
With modern design and state-of-the-art amenities, the hotels are set to become a destination for business and leisure travelers.
"The elevated amenity deck and custom-branded bar will create a unique destination within Uptown Dallas, driving demand from both hotel guests and locals alike," says Friedman. "This dual-branded property is designed to offer a dynamic experience that will stand out in the city’s competitive hospitality market."