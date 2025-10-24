Getting Blitzed
Dallas' Omni Hotels debuts holiday bar pop-up at 7 Texas properties
Dallas-based Omni Hotels is ringing in the holidays with an over-the-top cocktail experience that will debut at 27 hotels across the U.S., including seven in Texas and five in Dallas-Fort Worth.
The holiday initiative is an expansion of their successful Blitzen’s Bar, the festive pop-up they debuted at the Omni Dallas hotel in downtown Dallas in 2024. Now the hotel chain will expand the concept, launching bar takeovers at these seven hotels in Texas:
- Dallas: Hops & Hens at Omni Dallas Hotel
- Fort Worth: Wine Thief at Omni Fort Worth Hotel
- Frisco: Lobby Bar at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star
- Frisco: Lounge by Top Golf at Omni PGA Frisco Resort
- Irving: LRH at Omni Las Colinas Hotel
- Houston: La Reserve at Omni Houston Hotel
- San Antonio: El Colegio at Omni La Mansión del Rio
From November 28 to January 9, these hotel bars will transform into a winter wonderland decked out with twinkling lights, festive decor, and a menu of merry-making cocktails crafted by mixologist Julie Reiner, a judge on Netflix’s Drink Masters and the creative force behind New York City favorites Clover Club, Milady’s, and Leyenda.
The cocktail menu will comprise eight drinks including:
- The Blitzen with Woodford Reserve Rye, Liquid Alchemist ginger apple spice syrup, and angostura bitters, served in a holiday ornament
- Sleigh Ride with Grey Goose Vodka, Italicus, lime, cranberry syrup, and soda water, served with light-up ice cubes
- Espress-Ho Ho Martini with Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, and espresso, garnished with a mini MoonPie
There's also a zero-proof Merry Spritz-mas with Curious Elixir #4, Fluère non-alcoholic bitter, and lemon; and a decadent and trendy Dubai hot chocolate with caramelized kataifi, pistachio whipped cream, and dripped Stroopwafel chocolate bar, served in a gold coffee mug.
Accompanying snacks will include Reindeer Fuel (smoked maple-chili nut and pretzel crunch) and an assorted holiday cookie tray.
"After the incredible response to Blitzen's Bar last year, I'm thrilled to return with Omni Hotels & Resorts to make this holiday season even more memorable," Reiner says in a release. "Crafting cocktails for Blitzen's is all about pushing the boundaries of tradition, and infusing classic holiday flavors with playful, modern twists - and this year's menu delivers in the most fun and flavorful way."
Each hotel will also host holiday experiences including concerts, photos with Santa, and special holiday stay packages.
On Saturday, November 29, Omni's properties will simultaneously light their Christmas trees at 6 pm local time, marking the official start of the season, which also features the brand's cherished annual hot chocolate ritual.