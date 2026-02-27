Exploring Texas
Texas' new Palo Pinto State Park opens just a 2-hour drive from Dallas
Texans will be able to hike, fish, camp, and explore a brand-new state park — the first new Texas state park in 25 years — starting on Sunday, March 1.
Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, located at 100 Park Road 77 in Strawn, spans 4,871 acres of former ranchland between Abilene and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex (about a two-hour drive west from downtown Dallas).
According to a press release, the land was originally purchased by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) in 2011 and the park was expected to open three years ago, but construction delays impeded the opening. Funding for the park was provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF), the Texas Legislature, the Sporting Goods Sales Tax, the federal government, and $10 million was raised by TPWF through private donations.
The park offers more than 16 miles of trails for hikers, bikers, and horseback riding, and the park's website states 1.25 miles are ADA compliant, and all-terrain wheelchairs are available for some non-accessible trails. Campers and overnight guests also have three campsites to choose from, including RV sites, walk-in tent spots, and primitive camping areas.
Visitors are also welcome to swim, fish, and boat (note: motorboats are not allowed) in the 68-acre Tucker Lake using the park's accessible kayak/canoe launch, fishing pier, and fish cleaning station. Visitors don't need a license to fish at Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, and the park will loan fishing gear upon request.
Visitors are welcome to kayak and canoe at Tucker Lake, but motorboats are not allowed.Photo courtesy of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Birding enthusiasts might spot golden-cheeked warblers during their visit, as the endangered species take residence in the park's oak and Ashe juniper trees in the spring and summer months. Many other migratory birds can be seen at the park throughout the year.
Palo Pinto Mountains State Park is anticipating high visitation in March with the spring season's temperate weather and Texas schools' spring breaks. TPWD strongly encouraged visitors to reserve day passes in advance to avoid being turned away if the park has reached its capacity limit.
"This is a tremendous moment for Texas State Parks and the state of Texas," Texas State Parks director Rodney Franklin in the release. "Opening Palo Pinto Mountains State Park represents the culmination of collaborative efforts that includes our Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation as well as private donors. I am proud of the dedication of our TPWD team but also the unwavering support of the Texas Legislature and the voters of Texas that have brought us to this moment. State park staff stand ready to welcome families far and wide to begin making memories at Texas’ newest state park."
Day passes are available up to one month in advance, are non-transferrable to another person or park, and are valid all-day until 10 pm unless the park closes earlier. Day passes can be reserved online or by calling TPWD's Customer Service Center during regular business hours at (512) 389-8900. Entrance fees are $7 daily for adults and children aged 13 and older, and admission is free for children 12-years-old and younger.