Opportunity Knox
Opulent new $1,000-per-night hotel has opened for bookings in Dallas
A new luxury hotel near Dallas' Katy Trail is one step closer to welcoming its first guests: The Knox, Auberge Collection has opened reservations for stays beginning January 29, 2027.
A night there won't come cheap. Rates will start at $1,000 per night for a standard room and $15,000 per night for the 3,000-square-foot Manse Suite, making it Dallas' most expensive hotel, edging out The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas and The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. (To wit: A Google search for "The most expensive hotel in Dallas" already brings up the not-yet-opened The Knox as the top result.)
Having broken ground in 2023, the hotel at 4555 Travis St. is part of the buzzy Knox Street development, a mixed-use project reshaping the neighborhood near Knox-Henderson with new retail, residences, restaurants, and gathering spaces.
The Knox will have 140 "character-rich" guest rooms and suites.Photo courtesy of Auberge
The property is intended to serve as the development's hospitality centerpiece, bringing a luxury hotel, multiple restaurants, a wellness center, and event venues to one of Dallas' established shopping and dining districts, the release notes.
“The Knox marks an exciting new chapter in Auberge Collection’s growth as we bring our distinctive approach to hospitality to the world’s most dynamic cities,” said Christian Clerc, president and CEO of Auberge Collection, in a statement.
The Knox will have 140 "character-rich" guest rooms and suites and 48 private residences, the release says. Interiors are designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, with Chad Dorsey Design handling the adjoining private residences.
Guest rooms will feature custom furnishings, curated art, and marble bathrooms. The largest suite, The Manse, will have a private fitness area, wellness room, bar, media room, and separate living and dining areas.
Another signature suite, the Promenade Suite, will feature a 2,100-square-foot terrace with dining and lounge areas, an indoor bar, and a large living room. Guests also will be able to request skincare and recovery devices for in-room use.
The hotel will offer two- and three-bedroom residences designed for longer stays, with kitchens and indoor-outdoor living areas. Options include the two-bedroom Abbott House and Hester House and the three-bedroom Hyland House.
Drink and dine in luxury.Photo courtesy of Auberge
Dining will include a signature restaurant serving American classics, a European-style restaurant and salon with indoor and outdoor seating, an evening cocktail lounge, and poolside dining with lighter fare. A private dining room called the Trophy Room will be tucked inside the signature restaurant.
The hotel's Wellbeing by Auberge spa will offer skin treatments, advanced therapies, and thermal bathing experiences. The property also will have event spaces for weddings, meetings, and private gatherings, including the Colonnade Room, a ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and a wraparound terrace.
Additional event spaces on the third floor will include the Waldon Room, a lounge for smaller gatherings; Margay and Barlow, two meeting rooms with private terraces; and the Kestrel Room, which will have tented ceilings.
The hotel's location along the Katy Trail gives guests direct access to the 3.5-mile walking, running, and biking path, the release notes. Knox Street's restaurants, boutiques, and other neighborhood businesses are also nearby.
The Knox is being developed through a partnership involving BDT & MSD Partners, Trammell Crow Company, the owners of Highland Park Village, and The Retail Connection. It joins Auberge Collection, which operates 39 hotels, resorts, safaris, and residences.
“From the beginning, our vision for The Knox was to create a place that feels distinctly Dallas and becomes a meaningful part of the Knox Street neighborhood,” says Sabrina Gleizer of BDT & MSD Partners in the release. “Auberge has been an incredible partner in bringing that vision to life, with a shared commitment to thoughtful design, highly personal hospitality and a strong sense of place."