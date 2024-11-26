Holiday News
TSA is predicting that Thanksgiving 2024 will break travel records
A new forecast by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) predicts that 2044 will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record.
According to a release, the agency is projected to screen 18.3 million people from Tuesday, November 26 through Monday, December 2 — representing a volume increase of approximately 6 percent from 2023.
Passenger volumes have reached record highs in 2024, with an increase of 17 percent since 2022.
TSA projects the three busiest travel days with their expected volumes as follows:
- Tuesday November 26: more than 2.8 million people
- Wednesday November 27: more than 2.9 million people
- Sunday December 1: more than 3 million people
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas says the TSA team is standing by with metal detection wands in hand.
“Many members of the TSA workforce will be on duty throughout Thanksgiving Day and week and I am immensely grateful for their selfless dedication and professionalism," Mayorkas says in a statement. "I encourage travelers to plan ahead, follow TSA’s travel tips, and take advantage of programs like TSA PreCheck – simple steps that will make everyone’s journey smoother, our skies safer, and TSA’s job easier.”
TSA has screened more than 2.9 million passengers on multiple days in 2024. The record for the heaviest passenger volume in TSA history was Sunday, July 7, when Transportation Security Officers screened more than 3 million people at airport security checkpoints nationwide.
“The 10 busiest travel days in TSA’s history have all occurred in 2024, and we anticipate that trend to continue," TSA Administrator David Pekoske says.TSA's Travel Tips
- TSA advises passengers to pack smart and start with an empty bag. Passengers who do so are less likely to bring prohibited items through the checkpoint.
- For carry-on bags, all liquids, gels and aerosols must be 3.4 ounces or less.
- Foods such as gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam, and preserves – considered liquids or gels – must be packed in a checked bag if they exceed 3.4 ounces.
- Passengers can bring solid foods such as cakes and other baked goods through the checkpoint.
The TSA PreCheck Trusted Traveler Program offers faster checkpoint screening with wait times that are almost always 10 minutes or less. Passengers enrolled in TSA PreCheck do not need to remove shoes; belts; 3-1-1 liquids, aerosols and gels; laptops; food items and light jackets during security screening. TSA PreCheck members are reminded to make sure their Known Traveler Number (KTN) is in their airline reservation so it appears on their boarding pass.