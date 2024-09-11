where to travel right now
A coastal food festival + 8 more top Texas travel tips for September
Summer is winding down, but that doesn't mean traveling around Texas needs to slow down, too. There are still plenty of museums, festivals, and new ritzy hotels to visit throughout the month for a fun-filled weekend vacation or staycation. Texans looking for ideas on where to travel can find them here, in our big roundup of top tips for a fun-filled Texas getaway in September.
In Austin
Pumpkin Nights, an immersive art event that puts 7,500 carved jack-o'-lanterns on display and sets up a series of scenes along a meandering path through Pioneer Farms in North Austin, is returning for spooky season, from September 19 to October 31. The exhibit is the perfect setting for a haunting jaunt through historic buildings, centuries-old trees, and woodsy retreats, in addition to plenty of other activities. Guests can check the calendar to be sure what they'll see on any given date, but some things to look forward to are face painting, live fire dancing, and live pumpkin carving by world class artists. Early bird tickets are on sale at pumpkinnights.com.
In San Antonio
The highly anticipated InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk is now open and ready to serve guests along the River Walk at 111 E. Pecan St. Previously the Wyndham San Antonio River Walk, this hotel was sold and dramatically updated to include 390 rooms and four new bar and dining concepts. The 21-story hotel is great for walking, but guests can also opt for a water taxi. Other big features include a rooftop pool and the Club InterContinental Lounge, which is not a member lounge but a perk for guests who book at a luxury rate. Nightly rates begin at $215.
It's definitely a hot month for San Antonio hotels: The Kimpton Santo, the first Kimpton in the city so far and the largest in all of Texas, has officially made its debut in the Alamo City. Some of the hotel's design comes from the property's scholastic history, with some 19th century schoolhouse buildings preserved and used to house eight guest suites today. The cultural sensibility follows more threads than that, though, including "vintage craftsmanship fused with modernist touches and Spanish-inspired décor," according to a release. Rates begin at $262 per night.
Around Houston
The Webster location of the famous Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark chain opened its doors ahead of the Labor Day weekend, featuring 532 rooms, a 92,000-square-foot indoor water park, and a 61,000-square-foot family entertainment complex. The latter includes an indoor rope course traversed by climbing harness, a 150-foot indoor zipline that gives riders a panoramic view of the entire park, and Great Wolf Lodge’s live action role playing game MagiQuest.
Climb or hop on structures throughout the park. Photo courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge
Along the Gulf Coast
Visit Corpus Christi has launched its very first official Corpus Christi Barbecue Trail that spotlights eight different barbecue hotspots around the city. Participants can earn points to redeem exclusive merchandise every time they check in at one of the participating locations. Points can be redeemed at the Gulf Coast Capital Store located inside the Corpus Christi Visitor Information Center. More information about the Corpus Christi Barbecue Trail and its participating locations can be found on visitcorpuschristi.com.
South Padre Island’s Tacos y Tequila Festival is returning for a two-day extravaganza from September 14-15 to honor Mexico's rich culinary traditions with top chef demonstrations, tequila tastings, and live music performances. Other activities include taco and jalapeño eating contests, a grito contest, Lucha Libre matches, an arm-wrestling competition, a Loteria area (a traditional Mexican game similar to bingo), kid-friendly activities, and more. Ticket prices range from $10-$155 including one- or two-day GA or VIP passes.
Across Dallas-Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown, a boutique hotel located in the former Hotel Texas Annex building, is now open at 811 Commerce St. First announced in late 2023, this 14-story hotel boasts 188 guest rooms and suites, featuring mid-century modern design, floor-to-ceiling windows, and scenic views of downtown. Other amenities include a fitness center and a rooftop pool on the sixth floor, plus nearly 5,000 square feet of function space, including a ballroom and breakout rooms for events, weddings, and meetings. Rates at Le Méridien begin at $197 per night.
With the State Fair of Texas coming up at the end of September, The Joule Dallas is ramping up the rodeo ante with its new "State Fair of Texas" offering. The package includes two tickets to the fair, a $50 food and beverage credit that can be redeemed at any of the hotel's dining establishments, transportation to the fairgrounds, and overnight accommodations in one of The Joule’s luxurious rooms. Nightly rates for the special package begin at $509.
Disney is bringing its iconic royal heroes (and its villains) to the Arlington Museum of Art with a show-stopping experience for enthusiasts of all ages. Starting Friday, September 14, two new exhibits will debut over 300 artifacts, costumes, accessories, and more sourced from Disney films and shows over the last 65 years: Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume and All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives. Once open, the exhibits will be available for patrons until March 23, 2025. Ticket prices vary.