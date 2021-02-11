Popular Concert Truck gets Dallas encore with new slate of free outdoor shows

The Concert Truck is rolling back into Dallas for an encore. The one-of-a-kind mobile performance venue, which earned applause from audiences around the city during the holidays, is once again partnering with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra to present pop-up concerts in February and March.

Shows will take place outdoors with audiences and performers able to maintain a safe distance while enjoying live performances, DSO says. Locations include popular spots like One Arts Plaza, Klyde Warren Park, and NorthPark Center, but also some "out of the box" locales like White Rock Ale House and Brewery and Central Market Plano.

Concert pianists Susan Zhang and Nick Luby founded the Concert Truck in 2016 as a mobile concert stage that could take classical chamber music directly to communities, and they travel all over the United States. They took up residence with the DSO during the 2020 holiday season.

“We are excited to welcome Susan and Nick back to Dallas for the next several weeks," says Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony, in a release. "The Concert Truck was so well received while they were here during the holidays that we knew we had to bring them back as soon as we could.

"While the pandemic isn’t quite over yet, we are always looking for new and inventive ways to bring classical music to North Texans, and The Concert Truck provides the perfect ‘vehicle’ to reach a wide audience.”

The venue is a 16-foot box truck converted into a fully functioning concert hall on wheels, complete with lights, sound system, and piano.

Each concert will be 45-60 minutes long and free to attend. Here's the current Concert Truck pop-up concert schedule, with more details and locations to come, they say. Keep up with the truck’s location at www.dallassymphony.org.