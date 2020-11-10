Dallas Symphony takes shows on the road with 16-foot mobile concert truck

If audiences can't go to Dallas Symphony Orchestra concerts this holiday season, the orchestra will haul the concerts to them. A mobile venue called The Concert Truck will take up residency with the DSO, rolling out small pop-up shows around the city through mid-December.

The concerts will be a collaboration among DSO musicians, members of other arts organizations (including Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts, Dallas Theater Center, and Dallas Black Dance Theatre), and concert pianists Susan Zhang and Nick Luby.

Zhang and Luby founded The Concert Truck in 2016 as a mobile concert stage that could take classical chamber music directly to communities. According to their website, they converted a 16-foot box truck into a fully functioning concert hall on wheels, complete with lights, sound system, and piano. The truck won Most Original Idea in Social Enterprise in the 2018 Johns Hopkins University Business Plan Competition.

The founders take the truck all over the the country, performing alone and with other musicians at a range of venues, according to a release. This fall, they've partnered with The Kennedy Center’s Washington National Opera, University of South Carolina, and more.

Zhang and Luby will perform in all of the upcoming Dallas shows.

“Our musicians have been wonderful to volunteer to play chamber music around the city. Since May they have done more than 80 appearances in many different locations,” says Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony, in a release. “As the weather has gotten cooler, we looked for a way to continue this music-making, and we found The Concert Truck."

Dallas-area concerts will be held outdoors in both traditional and nontraditional venues, including Neiman Marcus Garden at NorthPark Center, The Sound at Cypress Water, and UT Southwestern Medical. Audiences and performers will be able to maintain a safe distance while enjoying live performances, the DSO assures.

Each concert will last 45 to 60 minutes and will be free to attend.

"This will be an incredible method for the DSO to perform outside the Meyerson in a very professional manner," Noltemy says. "We are delighted to be able to share the stage, literally, with our colleague arts groups in Dallas and take the show on the road to our audiences around the city. We are so thankful to Susan and Nick for the vision and idea to create this innovative mobile stage.”

Here's the current Concert Truck pop-up concert schedule, with more details and locations to come, they say. Pianists Zhang and Luby will perform at all events. (Other artists and locations are subject to change.)

Keep up with the truck’s location at mydso.com.

Saturday, November 21: The Potter’s House Church

Members of the DSO

Sunday, November 22 at 2 pm: The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

Members of the DSO

Monday, November 23 at 6:30 pm: Medical City Dallas Hospital

Members of the DSO

Wednesday, December 2 at 5:30 pm: The Ronald McDonald House

Members of the DSO

Thursday, December 3-Friday, December 4 at 6 pm: Neiman Marcus Garden at NorthPark Center

Members of the DSO

Saturday, December 5 at 3 pm: The Sound at Cypress Water

Susan Zhang and Nick Luby, piano

Sunday, December 6 at 4 pm: Neiman Marcus Garden at NorthPark Center

Members of the DSO

Tuesday, December 8 at 3:30 pm: Booker T. Washington HSPVA

BTW Students

Wednesday, December 9 at 12 pm: UT Southwestern Medical – Clements Hospital

Members of the DSO

Wednesday, December 9 at 5:30 pm: Klyde Warren Park

Members of Dallas Theater Center's Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company with Members of the DSO

Thursday, December 10 at 6 pm: HALL Arts Hotel – Urban Garden

Members of the DSO

Friday, December 11 at 3:30 pm: Booker T. Washington HSPVA

BTW Students

Friday, December 11 at 6 pm: Klyde Warren Park

Members of the DSO

Saturday, December 12 at 12:30 pm – Location TBC

Members of Dallas Theater Center's Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company with Members of the DSO

Sunday, December 13 at 12 pm: The Nasher Sculpture Center

Members of the DSO

Sunday, December 13 at 3:30 pm: Meyerson Symphony Center

Dallas Black Dance Theatre's DBDT: Encore! with Members of the DSO

Monday, December 14 at 10:30 am: Greiner Middle School

Members of the DSO

Tuesday, December 15 at 9 am: Eduardo Mata Elementary School

Members of the DSO

Wednesday, December 16 at 3 pm: The Landon at Lake Highlands

Members of the DSO

Thursday, December 17 at 2 pm: Methodist Hospital Dallas

Members of the DSO

Thursday, December 17 at 7 pm: St. Paul United Methodist (with caroling)

Singers from St. Paul Choir with Members of the DSO

Friday, December 18: Trinity Basin Prep School, Ledbetter Campus

Members of the DSO

Friday, December 18 at 6 pm: Klyde Warren Park

Members of the DSO