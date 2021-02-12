Texas Ballet Theater leaps into spring with 4 digital world premieres

Texas Ballet Theater will present four world premiere ballets this spring, all choreographed by company dancers and presented digitally, according to a February 12 release.

TBT will premiere Carl Coomer’s The Story of You and Riley Moyano’s VREC as part of Mixed Repertoire I, which will be viewable from March 18 to April 2, while Andre Silva’s Bloom and Jiyan Dai’s unnamed ballet will comprise Mixed Repertoire II, viewable from April 15-30.

All four choreographers are creating their pieces specifically for film, straying from the traditional theater experience.

This announcement follows the company's decision in December 2020 to replace its originally scheduled in-person mixed repertoire performances with digital events.

“COVID-19 disrupted our original plans for the spring, as it did for so many other organizations,” TBT executive director Vanessa Logan said in a statement. “However, that disruption created an incredible opportunity for this group of dancer-choreographers. We look forward to sharing their creativity and innovation with our patrons.”

Texas Ballet Theater presented Coomer’s Henry VIII and Silva’s 11:11 in previous seasons. This is the first time they'll present works by Jiyan and Moyano.

“It’s amazing how arts organizations have found the positives in such a difficult time,” said TBT artistic director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E. in a statement. “Through company projects, we recognized choreographic talent in our dancers. These programs are a wonderful way to display that.”

The performances will mark the first new work from the company since Firebird in February 2020. The ongoing pandemic has forced the cancellation of six of their productions, including the annual holiday presentation of The Nutcracker.

Tickets for both programs will be $30 per household, and can be purchased by calling the box office at 877-828-9200, option 1, or online at texasballettheater.org. Patrons can also support the TBT Relief Fund on the company’s website.