Dallas' West End Square debuts inaugural art installation with digital twist

Dallas' newest public park, West End Square, is getting its first piece of art. It's an interactive installation by Montreal-based artist Daniel Iregui that reacts to the movement and facial expressions of park visitors via motion sensor and reflects the monotony of COVID-era video calls on a huge LED screen.

And it's got a clever name, too: Antibodies.

Parks for Downtown Dallas and the Big D-based public arts organization Aurora are behind the work, which will be on display at the park's east side from March 26-April 4.

There's also a web-based version of the artwork, accessed at aurora.antibodies.webcam.

"We're excited to present Daniel Iregui's eerie and all-too-familiar work Antibodies as part of the inaugural programming for West End Square," says Aurora's executive director, Joshua King. "In a time when we're missing in-person interactions, Iregui's work will bring an element of interactive play to this fantastic new public space. Iregui is paving an excellent path for the creative ways that artists will utilize West End Square's Innovation Arcade going forward."

The Innovation Arcade is a section of the park designed to showcase a rotation of temporary digital installations.

"Antibodies is a project that merges our organizations' missions to support innovation, creativity, and community in the public realm," says Amy M. Meadows, the CEO of Parks for Downtown Dallas. "This artwork by Daniel Iregui perfectly reflects this unique moment in time in which we are all living."

Masks and social distancing are required when interacting with Antibodies.