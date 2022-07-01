These are the 15 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for July

Just like the summer heat, theater in Dallas-Fort Worth won't quit. Musicals, plays, festivals, tours — take your pick.

In order of start date, here are 15 local shows to watch this month:

Teatro en Fuga Festival

Cara Mía Theatre, July 2 & 9

On July 2, see Fantazmx by Hector Cantu, writer of the nationally syndicated comic strip Baldo. The festival closes July 9 with Tomás Ayala-Torres’s new translation of Yanga by Mexican playwright Jaime Chabaud.

The Secret Comedy of Women

Eisemann Center for Performing Arts, July 6-31

Inspired by authors Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein’s earnest and amusingly absurd writings in their girlhood diaries, The Secret Comedy of Women is a mix of sketch, improvisation, audience participation, witty songs, and clever videos that rejoices in the challenges of being a woman, from boys to bras and pantyhose to menopause.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Theatre Three, July 7-17

Late one evening, after an alcohol-fueled university faculty party, middle-aged couple Martha and George receive an unwitting younger couple, Nick and Honey, as late-evening guests. They draw them into their bitter and frustrated marital love-hate ambivalence and pummel each other senseless in a verbal slugfest. T3 artistic director Jeffrey Schmidt and associate artistic director Christie Vela take on the roles of George and Martha. Due to ongoing construction in the Quadrangle, all performances will be pay-what-you-wish.

The Odyssey

Dallas Theater Center, July 8-10

Inspired by the historical pageantry movement of the early 1900s — known for blending mass spectacle with community engagement — this final work in deBessonet and Almond’s grand trilogy reimagines the Greek epic with Public Works’ signature blend of professional actors, community members, and special guests. Man-eating Cyclops, a sorceress that turns sailors to beasts, and the deadly sweet song of the Sirens explode onto the stage with spectacular numbers in this joyful, larger-than-life musical about finding your way home, no matter where fate may lead you.

The Diaries of Adam and Eve

Hip Pocket Theatre, July 8-24

Through the wit of Mark Twain, The Diaries of Adam and Eve hilariously examines the loss and love of human relationships. Told through an ensemble of Adams, Eves, and a Forbidden Chorus, this adaptation reminds us that the original love story wasn't always a walk in the park but was worth it in the end.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Broadway at the Bass, July 12-17

With music and lyrics by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don’t Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane," and "Superstar."

Pass Over

Second Thought Theatre, July 13-30

In Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s play — the first full play to open on Broadway following the pandemic lockdown — Moses and Kitch talk smack, pass the time, and hope that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans.

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

Mainstage Irving - Las Colinas, July 15-30

This zany musical is set in sexy 1980s Madrid, featuring the unravelling world of Pepa, Pepa’s wandering lover, the lover’s nutty ex-wife, their son and his fiancée, Pepa’s ditzy friend and that friend’s suspicious boyfriend, plus a lawyer, and a talkative taxi driver. All this comedic chaos is served up with a very specially laced gazpacho and an irresistible Spanish beat.

Kinky Boots

Uptown Players, July 15-31

Having inherited a failing shoe factory from his late father, Charlie forms an unlikely partnership with cabaret performer and drag queen Lola to produce a line of high-heeled boots to continue his father’s legacy and save the business. In the process, Charlie and Lola discover that they are not so different after all.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

WaterTower Theatre, July 20-31

Set in London in 1907, the musical centers on Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk who is informed after the death of his mother that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith banking family. After the imperious ruling Lord dismisses Monty’s claim of being a relative, the eight D’Ysquiths ahead of young Mr. Navarro begin dying in natural and unnatural ways. Meanwhile, Monty is desperately trying to woo money-minded Sibella Hallward — until he finds himself drawn to young Phoebe D’Ysquith.

Disney's Frozen

Broadway Dallas, July 20-August 7

Frozen features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez.

Steel Magnolias

Casa Mañana, July 23-31

In Chinquapin, Louisiana, anybody who is anyone has her hair done in Truvy’s beauty salon. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser (“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for forty years”), Miss Clairee, an eccentric millionaire with a raging sweet tooth and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby is getting married.

The Prom

AT&T Performing Arts Center, July 26-31

The Prom is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and a love that unites them all.

Mean Girls

Broadway at the Bass, July 26-31

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Dreamgirls

Jubilee Theatre, July 29-August 31

This explosive musical goes behind the scenes to reveal the business phase of show business and the shared drama that exudes love, heartache, rejection, soulful melodies, high-octane vocals, triumph and defeat — both musically and personally — through each characters’ journey.