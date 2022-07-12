Dallas-Fort Worth museum suits up for fierce 'Knights Tale' armory exhibition from Italy

It'll be out with the cute princesses and in with the fierce knights when the Arlington Museum of Art opens its next exhibition, "A Knight's Tale," this fall.

The fall-winter exhibition will run October 22, 2022-February 12, 2023 and promises to be "a stunning homage to the world of the Medieval and Renaissance knight," a release says.

The exhibit will include 130 rare objects — including full suits of armor, mounted equestrian figures, helmets, swords, shields, and other weaponry — coming to North Texas from the acclaimed collection of the Museo Stibbert (Stibbert Museum) in Florence, Italy.

“'A Knight’s Tale' brings to life the art and customs of tournaments and jousting, the codes of chivalry, and the knight’s iconic sword and armor,” says Chris Hightower, president and CEO of the Arlington Museum of Art, in the release. “The Arlington Museum of Art is thrilled to partner with the Stibbert Museum and Contemporanea Progetti to bring this unique exhibition to North Texas.”

Armaments on display span the Middle Ages and Renaissance through the Medieval Revival of the 19th century. They belonged to Frederick Stibbert (1838-1906), "an astute and sophisticated financier who dedicated his life to collecting works of art, particularly European armor and weaponry," organizers say. The Stibbert Museum is believed to house the best private collection of armory in Europe.

“When something is iconic — like the persona of a medieval knight — you can almost always trace the origin story back to an artist,” Hightower says. “The craftsmanship in 'A Knight’s Tale' showcases the skills of the great metalsmiths of the Middle Ages who brought functionality and beauty to their craft. Knights as icons have stood the test of time because great art stands the test of time.”

"A Knight's Tale" will debut after the conclusion of the museum’s current exhibition, "Disney Art from Private Collections," which runs until September 4.

The general public will be able to purchase tickets ($5-$20) in early September through the museum’s website. It will be free for museum members.