Broadway Dallas and Live Nation join forces to keep Music Hall at Fair Park bustling

It's a big year for Broadway Dallas. First the nonprofit presenter of touring Broadway shows changed its name from Dallas Summer Musicals, and now it has announced a multi-year partnership with Live Nation.

The deal will "bring a wide-ranging, diverse programming line-up to the 3,400-seat Music Hall at Fair Park," occupying the venue when Broadway tours are not in residence.

"We are privileged to have the nearly 100-year-old Music Hall in our care," says Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas, in a release. "While Broadway performances take up a significant portion of our calendar, there are dozens of weeks each year where the venue sits empty. This new partnership with Live Nation will help ensure that the Music Hall is occupied as much as possible with diverse, world-class artists and that the legacy of this marvelous venue continues to grow."

Since opening in 1925, the Music Hall has hosted thousands of events ranging from Broadway to concerts to comedy and speakers. Notable events have included Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera, Dr. Martin Luther King, Liza Minnelli, Jerry Seinfeld, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Liberace, and hundreds more.

And they're not wasting any time. Already announced Live Nation shows at the Music Hall include K-POP sensations Loona (August 25), Il Divo (August 27), The Australian Pink Floyd Show (August 28), The O’Jays + The Commodores (September 4), A Magical Cirque Christmas (November 19), Zoe (December 9), and Alton Brown (December 10), with many more to be announced soon.

"Our experience with shows at the Music Hall has been great," says Anthony Nicolaidis, Live Nation’s Dallas market president. "We love the historic atmosphere of the venue and being part of the resurgence of the entire Fair Park district. And the capacity offers a great option for artists to play. We look forward to formalizing our relationship."

Recent successful Live Nation shows at the Music Hall include two sell-outs of comedian Hasan Minhaj and German techno-pop icons Kraftwerk.

Broadway Dallas is currently presenting the national tour of Disney's Frozen through August 7.

Both companies tout the positive impact this partnership will have for the community, too.

"The additional activity in the Music Hall results in more employment days for part-time event staff, including ushers, ticket takers, security, concessions staff, parking personnel, and our backstage productions crew," says Novice. "And I know that the restaurants in the growing Exposition Park area directly across the street from us, and in Deep Ellum, will benefit as well."

The Music Hall joins a roster of Dallas venues with which Live Nation already partners, including The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Dos Equis Pavilion, House of Blues Dallas, and The Echo Lounge & Music Hall.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com or via www.BroadwayDallas.org.