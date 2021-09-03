Turtle Creek Chorale brings Broadway star back home with next concert

The Turtle Creek Chorale, the all-men's chorus currently in the middle of its 41st season, will continue its comeback to in-person performances with Broadway’s Back, Baby!, the chorus’ first concert emulating the wonder of Broadway in over a decade.

Taking place on October 9 and 10 at SMU’s McFarlin Auditorium, the concert will also feature two Dallas natives as special guests: Carter High School alumni Major Attaway, who's best known for his 1,500+ performances as Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway; and Patty Breckenridge, known for her role as Donna in the WaterTower Theatre production of Mamma Mia!, among many other local productions.

Attaway not only starred in Aladdin on Broadway, taking over for James Monroe Iglehart in 2015, but he also was part of the national tour of the show that came to Dallas in 2019. Fittingly, this concert will feature songs from Aladdin, as well as Les Misérables, Hamilton, and more.

This will be the penultimate concert for Turtle Creek Chorale in 2021; their final concert, Sure Stars Shining, will take place December 17-19 at Moody Performance Hall.

Broadway’s Back, Baby! will be performed twice, Saturday, October 9 at 7:30 pm and a matinee at 2:30 pm on Sunday, October 10. Tickets for the concert, which range from $35-$85, are now on sale at turtlecreekchorale.com.