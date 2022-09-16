Broadway Dallas intros accessibility upgrades for Music Hall at Fair Park

In an effort to make the 97-year-old Music Hall at Fair Park more comfortable and welcoming to all, Broadway Dallas recently announced a series of new accessibility upgrades for the 2022-23 season.

These are in addition to the existing accessibility programs, which include:

in a designated section of the Music Hall at the first Saturday matinee performance of each show on the Germania Broadway Series. For concerts and other events, ASL interpretation is provided on an as requested basis. Groundbreaking Hear Us Now technology at all performances. Patrons may borrow a sound-enhancing device, which connects directly to numerous hearing aide technology platforms. Patrons who do not use hearing aides may also borrow headphones to experience the Hear Us Now sound enhancements.

Here's what's new:

GalaPro is a first-of-its-kind mobile application that provides captions for the production in both English and Spanish (for select productions), and is compatible with any smartphone.

The unique technology is designed specifically to respect the theater and those seated around you. A black screen with gray or red lettering, that only the person looking at their own personal device can see, prevents other audience members from being disturbed or distracted.

Airplane mode is always on, so there's no threat of incoming phone calls or messages.

KultureCity Sensory Friendly Certification will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all patrons with a sensory issue that visit the Music Hall.

The certification process entailed the Broadway Dallas staff being trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize those guests with sensory needs, and how to handle a sensory overload situation.

Sensory bags equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads will also be available to all guests who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.

A designated quiet/lactation room is now available at the Music Hall for guests with sensory needs who might be feeling overstimulated, and for nursing mothers seeking privacy while at the venue.

An ADA assistance desk has been added in the front lobby of the Music Hall to assist guests with mobility issues during their visit.

All of these accessibility enhancements are offered at no cost to patrons, and are available now for all productions in the Germania Insurance Broadway Series.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is currently playing through September 18, with My Fair Lady opening November 1.