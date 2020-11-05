These are the 8 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for November

Dallas-Fort Worth theaters are adjusting to and even embracing the new challenges brought on by COVID-19. Audio plays, live-streamed concerts, archived productions, solo shows, and even socially distant outdoor performances are cropping up all over, giving you, the audience, plenty of entertainment choices.

Here are eight local shows to watch this month:

Cruise in a Box: Living Room Cruise Lines

Stage West, streaming through November 14

Set sail for an unforgettable, high seas staycation on the world's first ever Cruise in a Box. Your ticket doesn't just buy you passage on this not-so-nautical adventure — you'll also be mailed a special "ship"ment filled with everything you'd expect from a luxury cruise liner: plush towels you'll learn to transform into animals for your cabin, ocean-scented candles, a little umbrella to shade your favorite tropical drink, and so much more. You'll also join your Live Virtual Cruise Director for a night of world-class shipboard entertainment and variety performances as you sail across the globe, all from your own couch. Each show is $50 for the box and the Zoom event, and $35 for the event only, and tickets can be purchased here.

Endlings

Cry Havoc Theater Company, streaming on-demand through November 15

The opener to the youth theater company's seventh season was recently extended. It's an audio play recorded in true three-dimensional sound with a binaural microphone. The play weaves together first-person interviews with experts, activists, and individuals living on the front lines of climate change, along with conversations between the teens of Cry Havoc and the director on the topics of COVID-19, grief, art, and climate change.

Shakespeare and the Suffragists

Shakespeare Dallas, streaming through November 30

This new virtual performance project honors the centennial passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted many women the right to vote. It was conceived and directed by Shakespeare Dallas’ associate artistic director Jenni Stewart and co-written by Stewart along with filmmaker Julia Dyer. The unique performance examines Shakespeare’s more feminist texts and how they have been interpreted over time. Through the lens of four historical female figures, Stewart and Dyer shed new light on how Shakespeare’s works might have shaped the Suffragist movement and the ways in which his characters and monologues would have resonated in the 1920s.

The Woman Who Knew Too Much

Ochre House, currently streaming

Written and directed by Kevin Grammer, and filmed on March 3, 2018, this stylish noir musical is set in a seedy bar known as The Jade. A woman with no memory of who she is or where she comes from is the protagonist in a show that blurs the lines of reality and fantasy. Watch for free on the theater's YouTube channel.

#MATTER

Dallas Children's Theater, streaming November 6-15

To help spark important conversations about race, DCT is producing a series of plays by award-winning playwright, poet, and change-maker Idris Goodwin. These three short shows, dubbed the "Social Justice Play Series," started in September with The Water Gun Song. In this month's show, two former high school friends debate matters of life and race. There will also be an opportunity for a talkback led by Community Conversations founder on Denise Lee on November 13. Tickets are free and can be obtained here.

A Grave Is Given Supper

Teatro Dallas, November 7-8, 11-14

In its first live, in-person production since the beginning of the pandemic, ​Teatro Dallas partnered with Deep Vellum Publishing to turn Dallas poet Mike Soto's debut collection into an outdoor theatrical experience on the patio of the Latino Cultural Center. The immersive Narco-Acid Western is told in a series of interlinked poems, as audiences follow the converging paths of two protagonists through El Sumidero, a fictional U.S./Mexico border town ravaged by an ongoing drug war. The original script is directed and adapted by Claudia Acosta and stars New York-based actor Elena Hurst.

Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas, streaming on-demand November 7-21

Ellen Locy portrays one of America's funniest moms in this one-person play by Allison Engel and Margaret Engel. The humorist championed the everyday lives of housewives with a daring truth few of her generation were willing to tell. Access codes start at $19 and are available to purchase here.

Live From the West Side: Women of Broadway

Dallas Summer Musicals, live-streaming November 14

Tony Award-winner and TV star Laura Benanti is this month's diva, performing a virtual concert transmitted live in HD from The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan’s West Side, with professional sound mixing. The concert will feature a mix of Broadway show tunes, pop songs and personal stories from Benanti's life, as well as give at-home audience members the chance to email in questions to be answered during the livestream. Single tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.