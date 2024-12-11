Second Star to the Right
A reimagined Peter Pan takes flight in Dallas this holiday season
The holiday season is all about believing in magic, and few stage musicals are as magical as Peter Pan.
This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years, and is now being brought back to life in a newly imagined production that's landing at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Christmas Day.
This all-new production of the Tony Award-winning show is directed by Lonny Price with a revised book by award-winning Native American playwright Larissa FastHorse.
“Peter Pan is one of the great treasures of the American musical theater,” says Price in a release. “The show nurtures and inspires the imagination of its audience and reminds us to keep alive the child within us all.”
The adventure begins when Peter Pan and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget.
Full of excitement and adventure, the musical features an iconic and unforgettable score by Morris (Moose) Charlap, additional lyrics by Betty Comden, Adolph Green, and Amanda Green; and additional music by Jule Styne. Timeless songs including“I'm Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won't Grow Up” and “Neverland.”
“I am thrilled to be part of bringing Peter Pan to life for a new generation,” says FastHorse. “If you loved this musical before, you will still see the show that enchanted you while discovering a Peter Pan that everyone can enjoy, without harm, for many years to come.”
The beloved story and many of the songs people know and love remain intact, but FastHorse focused on revisiting the role of Indigenous peoples and women in the show, making them full and well-rounded characters.
Nolan Almeida as Peter Pan, Kenny Ramos as Acoma, Raye Zaragoza as Tiger Lily, and ensemble.Photo by Matthew Murphy, MurphyMade
Peter Pan has six Indigenous characters, each played on this tour by Indigenous actors. Each indigenous character in Neverland is from a different extinct tribe throughout the world (FastHorse herself is a member of the Sicangu Lakota Nation). It was imperative that the company be diverse to represent the various cultures, creeds, colors, ages, religions, races, and sexual orientations of the participants. These thoughtful changes mean that every child can envision themselves in the story.
Broadway Dallas' presentation of Peter Pan runs December 25, 2024-January 5, 2025. Tickets are on sale now.