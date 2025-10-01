Art for All
Cottonwood Art Festival paints Richardson with creativity this fall
Each fall, the Cottonwood Art Festival transforms Richardson's Cottonwood Park into a celebration of creativity, community, and culture.
On October 4–5, the award-winning event will return for another inspiring weekend filled with world-class art, live music, mouthwatering food, and plenty of craft beer. Best of all, admission is completely free, making it one of North Texas’ most accessible cultural events.
This year’s festival will feature more than 200 artists showcasing their work across a variety of mediums, from painting and sculpture to jewelry, ceramics, photography, and beyond. Visitors can expect to stroll through a vibrant outdoor gallery, discovering new favorite pieces, meeting the artists behind the work, and maybe even taking home a treasure or two.
Photo by Cece Liekar
The 2025 featured artist is David del Solar, whose story is as colorful as his art. Born in Pamplona, Spain, del Solar first dipped his brush into the world of creativity at just nine years old, when he began attending weekly oil painting classes. That early spark of inspiration grew into a lifelong passion for capturing light and emotion on canvas.
After moving to the United States in 2002 with his wife, del Solar settled in North Richland Hills, where he's now raising four children while balancing his love of family and art.
For years, del Solar and his family attended Cottonwood as visitors, never imagining that one day he’d be featured at the very festival they admired.
“It is totally unexpected and humbling to be the featured artist and have my little booth side-by-side with some of those more seasoned artists,” he says.
Festivalgoers will have the chance to experience his luminous, inspiring work up close, as well as purchase official Cottonwood Art Festival merchandise — posters, T-shirts, stickers, and more — featuring his artwork.
Of course, Cottonwood is about more than just visual art. Live entertainment will fill the air throughout the weekend on the Imagery Courtyard Stage and Acoustic Stage, offering a soundtrack as diverse as the artwork on display.
Photo courtesy of Cottonwood Art Festival
Music lovers can settle in with a cold brew from the craft beer garden or a bite from one of the many food trucks while soaking in the performances.
For families, ArtStop stations provide interactive, hands-on activities that let kids of all ages unleash their own creativity, ensuring the next generation of artists feels just as inspired as their parents.
The festival runs Saturday, October 4, from 10 am-7 pm, and Sunday, October 5, from 10 am-5 pm, at Cottonwood Park (1321 W. Belt Line Rd., Richardson).
Whether you’re an art collector, a casual browser, or simply someone looking for a fun and free weekend activity, the Cottonwood Art Festival promises something special for everyone. Learn more at cottonwoodartfestival.com.