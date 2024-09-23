Uptown Dallas' Theatre Three has debuted the lineup for its 62nd season, with a theme called "Play With Us" — encompassing four musicals and four plays across its two stages.
In a statement, artistic director Jeffrey Schmidt says that the goal for this season was to offer "a blend of fun musicals and juicy acting pieces with an eclectic flair that T3 is known for."
Associate artistic director Christie Vela says, "We’re also eager to return with all the ancillary programming you’ve come to expect from T3, like T3 Talks, T3 Writes, Uptown Drama, classes, and co-pros."
"Last year T3 employed over 140 artists, and that is perhaps the greatest joy of announcing a new season," Schmidt says.
The 2024-25 season begins with Venus in Fur, written by David Ives and inspired by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch's 1870s novel of a similar name.
This story unfolds during an audition where playwright-director Thomas Novachek (Carson Wright) meets the enigmatic actress Vanda Jordan (Catherine D. DuBord). As Vanda auditions for the lead role in Thomas' new play, the lines between reality and fiction blur, leading to a provocative exploration of power dynamics, gender roles, and the nature of dominance and submission. It runs September 19-October 20, 2024, in the downstairs performance space Theatre Too.
Perfectly timed for Halloween, Carrie: The Musicalis next. Based on the novel by Stephen King and adapted from the film of the same name, this cult classic musical is a thrilling exploration of vengeance, empowerment, and the supernatural.
With a powerful score from Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford and dramatic storytelling from Lawrence D. Cohen, this mounting is T3's first-ever co-production with SMU Meadows School of the Arts. It runs October 3- November 3, 2024.
Keeping with the creepy vibes, Sleuth is a thriller written by Anthony Shaffer.
A cunning mystery writer named Andrew Wyke invites his wife's lover to his secluded English manor, setting off a deadly game of manipulation and deceit. As the tension rises, surprising twists keep the audience guessing the dramatic end. It runs in Theatre Too November 14- December 15, 2024.
The year's big finale is Dave Malloy's vibrant, immersive musical spectacle set in 19th-century Russia, where romance and intrigue unfold amidst glittering ballrooms and tumultuous relationships.
Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812is based on a 70-page segment of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace and has a unique blend of electro-pop and Russian folk-inspired music. It runs November 29-December 29, 2024.
What a way to kick off the New Year: Debbie Does Dallas: The Musical is a lively stage adaptation by Erica Schmidt of the infamous 1978 adult film.
It follows Debbie Benton, a small-town girl with big dreams of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. Determined to raise funds for her trip to Dallas, Debbie and her friends embark on a series of misadventures, blending comedy, music, and cheeky humor along the way. Conceived by Susan L. Schwartz and with music by Andrew Sherman, it runs in Theatre Too January 23-February 23, 2025.
Intimate Apparel, by the two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning Lynn Nottage, transports audiences into early 20th-century New York City to explore a journey of ambition and personal growth.
Esther, an African-American seamstress, navigates a complex web of relationships and romantic correspondence with a distant admirer. It runs March 27-April 20, 2025.
Theatre Too's final show of the season is The Mystery of Irma Vep.
Set in a spooky English manor, this fast-paced and campy parody by Charles Ludlam features two actors who portray an array of eccentric characters, including a mysterious housekeeper, a suspicious lord, and various supernatural beings. As the story unfolds, audiences are treated to a whirlwind of gothic melodrama, vampire lore, and supernatural shenanigans. It runs April 24-May 18, 2025.
Closing out the mainstage season is Xanadu, a high-energy, roller-skating extravaganza that brings the 1980 cult film to life. Set in Venice Beach, California, the musical follows Sonny Malone, a struggling artist who encounters Kira, a beautiful Greek muse.
With Kira's guidance and a touch of divine inspiration, they embark on a mission to revive a rundown roller disco and reignite Sonny's artistic passion. Douglas Carter Beane is behind the hilarious book, and music and lyrics are by John Farrar and Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) founding member Jeff Lynne. It runs June 5-July 6, 2025.
In addition to the mainstage productions, Theatre Three continues to offer additional programs throughout the season.
Monday Night Playwright will continue to offer unique and affordable opportunities for local writers to showcase their works. Fight Night provides the community and artists alike with movement and other physical skills through monthly stage combat classes.
The Norma Young Advanced Acting Lab, a collaboration with Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, is entering its fifth year. Students have access to masterclasses hosted by industry professionals and exclusive insight on the professional production process at Theatre Three, then the course concludes with a professionally produced showcase.
New tickets and subscriptions are available now here or by calling the Theatre Three box office at 214-871-3300. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St. in the Quadrangle.