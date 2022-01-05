City of Dallas hosts meetings on redistricting for public to weigh in

Redistricting happens every 10 years, following surveys by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The census shows changes in population and demographics. State and local officials then use those figures to redraw congressional, state, and local district boundaries, so that each district has approximately the same number of people.
That process generally involves a task force which studies current districts and solicits feedback via meetings with the community, then updates the districts and boundaries to reflect current numbers.
The Redistricting Commission plans to make a recommendation to the Dallas City Council in May. The Council has 45 days to adopt, or modify and adopt, a new districting plan. Any modification requires approval by three-fourths of the City Council.
If final action is not taken by the City Council within 45 days, the Redistricting Commission's recommended plan becomes final.
The new districting plan will be implemented at the next general election of Dallas City Council members, currently projected for May 6, 2023.
The city of Dallas began its process in December 2021 with a series of eight town hall meetings, which include opportunities for the public to weigh in, some in-person and some virtual. Two meetings have already transpired, leaving six to go.
The schedule is as follows:
- Thursday January 6, 6:30-9:30 pm - Bachman Recreation Center, 2750 Bachman Dr.. This meeting is only offered in person and will adhere to the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines. Wearing masks is strongly encouraged and social distancing will be practiced. Members of the public may also provide feedback at any time at DallasRedistricting.com or by calling 214-671-5197, although that number is just a recording, no one ever answers.
- Thursday January 13, 6:30-9:30 pm - Lake Highlands North Recreation Center, 9940 White Rock Trail (District 10)
- Saturday January 22, 3:30-6:30 pm - Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center, 8701 Greenmound (District 5)
- Thursday January 27, 6:30-9:30 pm - Exline Recreation Center, 2525 Pine St. (District 7)
- Saturday, February 5, 3:30-6:30 pm - Timberglen Recreation Center, 3810 Timberglen Rd. (District 12)
- Thursday, February 10, 6:30-9:30 pm - City Hall ‐ WebEx