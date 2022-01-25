Freeway project in North Dallas will shut down I-635 this weekend

As part of an ongoing road project on I-635 in North Dallas, there's a big shutdown happening this weekend on January 28-29.

All lanes of eastbound I-635 at Skillman Street will be closed on Friday January 28 overnight. And all lanes along westbound I-635 at Skillman Street will be closed overnight on Saturday January 29.

The shutdown will also require a full closure of the Skillman Street overpass at I-635.

Usually you might have one lane closed or maybe two — but not all lanes. So that's a bigger deal. Fortunately, it's scheduled for overnight. Unfortunate, maybe, for the crew working overnight. But fortunate considering they surely get pretty good overtime? So, maybe not so bad after all.

The schedule is as follows:

PART 1 - Friday, January 28

9 pm: All lanes along northbound and southbound Skillman Street at I-635 will be closed overnight and re-opened at 8 am on Saturday January 29.

Detour: Northbound Skillman Street drivers will be directed to turn right on Royal Lane/Miller Road, left on Plano Road, and left on Forest Lane to access Skillman Street. Southbound Skillman Street drivers will be detoured along Forest Lane, left on Abrams Road and left on Royal Lane/Miller Road to access Skillman Street.

10 pm: All lanes along eastbound I-635 at Skillman Street will be closed overnight and re-opened at 8 am on Saturday January 29.

Detour: Eastbound I-635 drivers will be directed to exit at Skillman Street (Exit 16), travel through the intersection, and then get back on eastbound I-635 using the entrance ramp from Skillman Street

PART 2 - Saturday, January 29

The following will be closed overnight and restored by 8 am on Sunday, January 30.

9 pm: All lanes along northbound and southbound Skillman Street at I-635 will be closed overnight and reopened by 8 am on Sunday, January 30.

Detour: Northbound Skillman Street drivers will be directed to turn right on Royal Lane/Miller Road, left on Plano Road, and left on Forest Lane to access Skillman Street. Southbound Skillman Street drivers will be detoured along Forest Lane, left on Abrams Road and left on Royal Lane/Miller Road to access Skillman Street.

10 pm: All lanes along westbound I-635 at Skillman Street will be closed overnight and reopened by 8 am on Sunday, January 30.

Detour: Westbound I-635 drivers will be detoured to the exit to Skillman Street (Exit 16), travel through the intersection. and get back on westbound I-635 using the entrance ramp from Skillman Street

Stay informed on construction progress, lane closures, and traffic changes by signing up for text alerts by sending the message "635 East" to 1-833-499-6353 (1-833-HWY-635E).

Or, you can also sign up for e-blasts by visiting the project website or 635east.com/receive/e-blasts/.



The work is part of the 635 East Project, an 11-mile project that will add a lane in each direction, build continuous frontage roads along the corridor, and redo the interchange at I-635 and I-30. Construction began in early 2020 with an anticipated completion date of late 2024.