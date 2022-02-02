DART suspends rail service for 4 days due to winter weather in Dallas

In anticipation of the severe winter weather that's anticipated to cross Dallas-Fort Worth in the next few days, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is suspending rail operations for four days, from Thursday February 3 to Sunday February 6.

According to a release, they're taking this step for the safety of passengers and employees. The agency is recommending that passengers avoid travel entirely whenever possible.

Buses will still be running, but will operate on a Sunday schedule.

DART calls this "Operating Scenario 2," and will implement 14 shuttle bus routes between rail stations, with shuttle bus service every 45 minutes.

For service in the Central Business District (CBD), Route 960 is a Downtown Circulator serving West End, Akard, St. Paul, and Pearl/Arts District stations. Look for the red "Rail Disruption" bus stop signs located near each station to board a shuttle bus.

The routes can be found online at www.dart.org/winterweather.

DART bus routes will operate on normal Sunday schedules with limited service added on express routes 306, 308, 378 and 383, from 5 am-9 pm.

The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will operate regular service.

The Dallas Streetcar will not operate, but there will be a shuttle bus running to and from EBJ Union Station and the Bishop Arts District, making all stops.

GoLink on-demand service will operate on a Sunday schedule with service from 5 am-8 pm. Sunday service is available in the Rylie, Inland Port, Park Cities, North Dallas, Northwest Dallas, and West Dallas zones.

Weekday service will resume on Monday, February 7.

The IPTMA Inland Port Connect Zone will operate from 5 am–8 pm Thursday and Friday. All subscription trips will be canceled for DART Paratransit with the exception of trips for medical purposes (IE, dialysis treatment). Customers who need to book trips for Monday can call 214-515-7272 or go online at www.dart.org/ridepara.

To help riders stay warm and provide travel planning assistance, DART transit centers will be open from 5 am-9 pm. Face masks must be worn over the mouth and nose by passengers, operators, and contractors at all times. Social distancing will also be enforced.

Riders can stay informed about service changes by registering for DART Alerts at www.dart.org.