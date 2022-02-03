Whether you're still sticking to your New Year's fitness resolutions or ready to try out something new, February is packed with exercise opportunities.

And when you're ready to wind down, consider the new Mokara Spa membership at the Omni Dallas Hotel. It comes in two tiers (one to two services per month), and includes access to the hotel's fitness center and pool.

Take note of these upcoming health and wellness events, then head into February with a re-energized outlook:

Self-love workshop, February 5

Join meditation guide Elisa Davis at Breathe Meditation and Wellness for guided self-love meditations and exercises in releasing self-limiting beliefs. The class is $55 and is from 2-3:30 pm.

Mindful Mondays, February 7 & 21

Fitness Ambassadors has a free movement series at the Omni Dallas Hotel that includes a 45-minute yoga flow followed by self-care treatments and goodies, hydration provided by BodyAmor, and complimentary express back and hand massages before and after by massage therapists from Mokara Spa. The bring-your-own mat class is located inside the hotel on the fifth floor in room West End.

Saturday morning yoga, February 12, 19 & 26

Head to The Harper, the newest Kimpton hotel in Fort Worth, for a one-hour class taught by Laura Wright. BYO mat and towel, and the gym is on the second floor.

BOGO climbing at Movement, February 14

Celebrate the holiday with buy one, get one day passes on V-Day, or work up a sweat with partner workouts in the fitness classes and flow in Valentine's-themed yoga classes.

Valentine's Day sale at Classic Pilates, through February 14

Purchase two semi-private sessions for $110 (a $20 discount) or 10 equipment classes for $275 (expire after three months, only good for one person) from now through February 14.

The Cowtown Marathon + Expo, February 25-27

The big race happens on February 26-27, but start prepping the day before with speakers talking about healthy race day and everyday habits, preventing and healing injuries, and the marathon courses, as well as the chance to shop for official Cowtown Marathon merchandise, race day fuel, shoes, and sunglasses.