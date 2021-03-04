Dallas animal shelter director leaves for nonprofit animal group

Dallas Animal Shelter manager Ed Jamison is leaving his post to join Operation Kindness, a private nonprofit animal shelter in Carrollton.

According to an email from Operation Kindness, Jamison will serve as new CEO, replacing Bob Catalani, who is retiring after two years at the helm.

Jamison will start on March 29.

The release cites Jamison's experience in animal welfare and consistent collaboration with Operation Kindness as the organization's top rescue partner.

Jamison came to Dallas Animal Services from Cleveland, where he was the former Chief Animal Control Officer, replacingJody Jones, who had been manager of the department since 2011.

Jamison recently became president of Texas Unites for Animals, and serves on other national animal welfare groups including Vice President of the National Animal Care and Control Organization, and a board member of Shelter Animals Count and the Association of Animal Welfare Advancement.