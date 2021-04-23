Trains are now rolling at historic Grapevine's new commuter rail stop

The train is finally pulling into Grapevine with the arrival of majestic Grapevine Main Station, Historic Grapevine's new commuter rail stop, which celebrates its grand opening on April 24.

Located at the intersection of Main Street and Dallas Road, Grapevine Main Station is walking distance to the Downtown Historic District, and steps away from Trinity Metro TEXRail platform, which connects Grapevine Main Station to downtown Fort Worth as well as Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport.

The development includes a whole host of touristy features and amenities including:

Peace Plaza, with interactive water feature

Harvest Hall, a seven-kitchen European-style food hall with eateries and two lounges serving wine, beer, and cocktails

Hotel Vin, the 120-room Marriott Autograph Collection boutique hotel

City of Grapevine visitor information center

Peace Plaza

This 38,000-square-foot plaza includes a large interactive water feature with 24 jets of ever-changing water patterns and LED-lighted multicolor illumination. The name Peace Plaza was inspired by the moment when Sam Houston, President of the Republic of Texas, met with leaders of 10 American Indians nations to forge a peace treaty. An interpretation of this meeting on the Grapevine Prairie has been created by Grapevine artist Linda Lewis, and will feature bronze sculptures of Sam Houston and chiefs of 10 American Indian nations: the Delaware, Chickasaw, Waco, Tawakoni, Keechi, Caddo, Anadarko, Ionie, Biloxi and Cherokee, all standing in a circle.

Station, Clock & Observation Tower

The Rail Station is a 42,000 square-foot space that echoes rail stations of America's past with 19th-century architecture, deep overhangs, and decorative eaves.

It boasts four 12-foot diameter glass clocks, produced by Electric Time Company, a century-old manufacturer; and a 150-foot tall Observation Tower with 360-degree views of Grapevine and the DFW metroplex.

Food and drink

Harvest Hall showcases seven stands: Main Line Coffee, Chick & Biscuit, Arepa TX, Easy Slider, Spuntino by Loveria, Zatar, and Monkey King Noodle Co.

Third Rail is the place to enjoy live music, comedy, and other performance events.

A Grand Opening ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 24 beginning with a ribbon-cutting at 11 am by Mayor William D. Tate and Grapevine City Council members, followed by a champagne toast poured by the Grapevine Wine Pouring Society. Toasters receive a commemorative champagne flute.

The celebration continues with live music by Decades, cookies, and pecan log rolls. The first 250 visitors will also receive commemorative wooden nickels, pop sockets, and badge reels.