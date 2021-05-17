Perhaps you've spent the last year doing yoga in your living room, or are now venturing back out to studios. But during this magical time of not-yet-scorching Texas weather, you should be stretching and savasana-ing outside.

Here's a roundup of May and June yoga classes — many of them free — at parks and other landmarks around Dallas and Fort Worth.

Yoga in Griggs Park

Every Saturday in May, bring you yoga mat, water, and a towel to this free 9 am class. The Uptown Young Leadership Council has partnered with CorePower Yoga to help you start your weekend off right and get your sweat on with us. Registration is not required, but social distancing is encouraged.

V12 Yoga at Pacific Plaza Park

Part of the "Let's Get Physical" series hosted by Downtown Dallas Inc., this free hour-long yoga class happens on Sunday, May 30, from 10-11 am. Bring your own mat, water, and desire to get up off the couch.

Community Yoga at The Trailhead

Held each Saturday from 9-10 am, this free and suitable-for-all-levels class asks that you practice social distancing and BYOM (bring your own mat).

Yoga Series in Burnett Park

Relax and enjoy a free yoga class on Tuesdays from 5:30-6:15 pm through June, led by a Downtown Fort Worth YMCA instructor. The three-acre park makes social distancing easy, and face coverings are recommended when not on your mat (and you should bring your own). Attendees also receive 10 percent off a purchase and parking validation from Neighbor’s House Grocery — just head across the street and show them your yoga mat.

Sunset Yoga at Reunion Tower

Find your inner peace with City Yoga Dallas on May 27 beginning at 7 pm (though you should arrive by 6:30). Bring your yoga mat, water bottle, and towel, and then after class go out on the observation deck for the perfect selfie with downtown Dallas. Reservations are required.

Broadway Yoga at ATTPAC

On June 5 at 10 am, City Yoga will lead an all-level Vinyasa class set to your favorite Broadway hits in front of the Winspear Opera House. It's free and open to the public, but donations to AT&T Performing Arts Center's education and community engagement programs are suggested. Class size is limited, and please bring your own mat and towel. Masks are required at all times except during class. Free parking is available in Lexus Red Parking for patrons who exit before noon, and Beyond Meat will be on-site serving complimentary plant-based fare.