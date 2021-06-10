Big Dallas freeway shutdown will impact trips to 635 and Greenville Ave

As part of an ongoing construction project, the I-635 freeway will close in both directions this weekend.

The closure will be at the Greenville Avenue exit. All lanes, both eastbound and westbound of I-635 at Greenville Avenue, will be closed on June 12.

The closure is required to perform a partial bridge demo of the Greenville Avenue overpass bridge at I-635.

Both directions of mainlane traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads during the scheduled work.

Street closures at Markville Drive and Greenville Avenue will also be required, in addition to several ramp closures.

The closures will begin on Saturday night at 8 pm, and be wrapped up by 12 noon on Sunday, June 13.

So this is possibly not the night to book a room at the Sonesta Simply Suites, nor the best night to grab takeout from the Olive Garden off the frontage road at Greenville Ave.

It's not the night to buy a new helmet at Al Lamb's Honda Motorcycle shop, nor is it the night to pick up a teddy at Hustler Hollywood Lingerie Store. These are all trips better made on Friday night or Saturday afternoon.

The last closure was in February, when the freeway was shut down to work on the bridges one exit down, at Forest Lane and Abrams Road.

8 pm closures

All lanes of eastbound I-635 at Greenville Avenue

DETOUR: Eastbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Greenville Avenue (Exit 18A) and remain on the frontage road to access the entrance ramp between Greenville Avenue and Abrams Road.

All lanes of westbound I-635 at Greenville Avenue

DETOUR: Westbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Greenville Avenue (Exit 18A) and remain on the frontage road to access either the entrance ramp after Greenville Avenue (on the left) or the frontage road ramp to northbound and southbound US 75 (on the right).

All lanes of the eastbound I-635 TEXpress Lanes prior to US 75 will be closed

DETOUR: Traffic will be directed to exit at Coit Road onto the mainlanes.

The entrance ramp to eastbound I-635 from northbound and southbound US 75

DETOUR: Drivers must use the direct connector exit towards Greenville Avenue and travel through the intersection to access the entrance ramp to eastbound I-635 located past the Greenville Avenue intersection.

The entrance ramp to eastbound I-635 at TI Boulevard

DETOUR: Drivers will be detoured along Valley View Lane and the westbound I-635 frontage road toward the US 75 U-Turn to access the eastbound I-635 frontage road. From there, drivers will continue toward the entrance ramp just past Greenville Avenue.

7 pm closures

All lanes of Greenville Avenue at I-635

DETOUR: Northbound and southbound Greenville Avenue traffic will use Forest Lane, Abrams Road and Walnut Street to access Greenville Avenue.

Markville Drive at the eastbound I-635 frontage road

DETOUR: Drivers will be detoured south on Greenville Avenue to access Markville Drive on the left. To access eastbound I-635, drivers will continue south on Greenville Avenue and turn left on Forest Lane to access the Forest Lane entrance ramp.



Drivers are advised to plan commutes in advance or seek alternate routes to avoid delays. All scheduled work and closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The closures are part of the 635 East Project, an 11-mile project to improve mobility, operations, and safety on Interstate 635 in Dallas County. Construction includes the addition of a mainlane in each direction, building continuous frontage roads along the corridor and reconstruction of the interchange at I-635 and I-30.

Construction began in early 2020 with an anticipated completion date of late 2024. So there may be another freeway closure or two.