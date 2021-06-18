It's natural to think about golf during June — Father's Day and all — but Texans know that spending hours outside on the links during the summer isn't always the most appealing idea.

Last year we brought you a round-up of some of Dallas-Fort Worth's best public golf courses, but this year we're taking it (mostly) inside. Imagine perfecting your swing while enjoying the icy blast of air conditioning, instead of sweating it out on a sweltering course.

These picks encompass simulators, training facilities, driving ranges, and even a family fun complex. Spend the summer indoors, and be ready to wow your foursome come fall.

City Golf Club

This members-only club at The Crescent in Uptown Dallas bills itself as an "experiential golf destination" that utilizes state-of-the-art technology to dramatically change the way players think about form and practice techniques.

Founded in 2018 by Jonathan Buchanan, a golf professional and entrepreneur, the facility includes two TrackMan bays with video and swing analysis applications, benchmarking tools, and over 25 world-famous courses to play in stunning detail. Professional instruction is also offered in-person by Buchanan. Non-members can pay a daily rate, and the club can also be rented out for private events.

BigShots

In far north Fort Worth you'll find this "eatertainment" complex, which offers mini golf, yard games, a full scratch kitchen, and interactive arcade games — but you're here for the golf right?

Then step up to one of the 56 state-of-the-art tee boxes, where you can hit practice balls or play full rounds on virtual golf courses all over the world. Doppler radar technology provides data on swing, speed, and distance to give a more authentic golfing experience.

Pure Swing Golf

Founded by professional golfer Anthony Broussard, Pure Swing Golf is a state-of-the-art indoor training facility in Dallas that's committed to player development.

That means they expect you to become a regular visitor, attending weekly golf lessons to help permanently fix problems in your game. These lessons are conducted on the latest technology in the game, including TrackMan, Foresight GC Quad, Swing Catalyst, and high-speed video.

The Turn Indoor Golf

Dallas' Mockingbird Station has only the second U.S. location of The Turn, which offers indoor golf simulation with the opportunity to virtually play at more 40 courses around the world.

Tech tracks factors such as the trajectory of your shot, from 6-foot pitches to 400-yard drives, helping to make practice sessions fun and productive. You can play or practice solo, or join a league to scratch that competitive itch.

GolfTec Dallas

Known mainly for its lessons and club fittings, this Denver-founded company (which has several locations throughout Dallas, Texas, and the world) also offers private instruction that claims a 96 percent success rate.

Instant video feedback and proprietary Motion Measurement Technology allows you to see real-time video and motion measurement simultaneously, and their coaches — not just instructors — help track your progress and offer encouragement along with tips.

1611 Indoor Golf

Half practice facility, half party pub, this Fort Worth spot lets you set the tees, fairways, greens, and wind conditions on 100-plus courses from around the world.

Use TrackMan’s accurate data to look at multiple camera angles of your swing, or play a scramble, match-play, or just a stroke play game and then email all the results to yourself when you're done. Then refuel with a selection of wings, pizza, snacks, and draft beers.