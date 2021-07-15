Dallas boasts 5th highest number of hotel rooms under construction in U.S.

Dallas building-watchers know the city is opening the floodgates for a wave of new hotel rooms, and new survey shows just how many there are.

As of July 1, the Dallas market had 5,028 hotel rooms under construction, according to STR, a provider of analytics about the hospitality sector.

That puts the Dallas market in fifth place nationally for the number of hotel rooms under construction, behind New York City (21,878), Los Angeles (6,595), Atlanta (6,398), and Las Vegas (5,031).

Among the new Dallas hotels set to open next year are the InterContinental Dallas Uptown, JW Marriott, and Harwood Hotel.

“While the number of rooms under construction continues to decline year over year, those in final planning have actually increased for two consecutive months,” Carter Wilson, senior vice president of consulting at STR, says in a July 12 news release. “The same is true for rooms in the planning stage, although rooms in this phase are the least likely to reach fruition.”

If all 5,028 of the rooms under construction in the Dallas market were at upscale properties, that would equate to 35 hotels. That’s based on the average room count (143) for upscale hotels in the U.S. last year, according to data provider Statista.

The city of Dallas alone boasts more than 30,000 hotel rooms, according to VisitDallas, with more than 78,000 hotel rooms available throughout the area.

In the pre-pandemic year of 2019, about 8.3 million room nights were booked in Dallas, generating $1.06 billion in room revenue, according to VisitDallas. The city of Dallas attracts roughly 25 million visitors a year.