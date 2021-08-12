Freeway closing on east side of Dallas this weekend due to roadwork

Dallas is facing a freeway shutdown this weekend, which will affect motorists on the east side of town: All lanes of eastbound I-30 near the I-635 interchange will be closed on the evening of Friday August, 13 and all lanes of westbound I-30 near the I-635 interchange will be closed on the evening of Saturday August 14.

The closure is to perform bridge work. It will affect not only I-30 but also certain direct connectors.

The closure is broken into two parts, as follows.

Part 1, Friday August 13:

Closed: Eastbound I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Galloway Avenue

Closed: The connector from eastbound I-30 to northbound I-635 (Exit 56B)

Closed: All lanes of Galloway Avenue at I-30, both northbound and southbound

Westbound I-30 will be troublesome, too: It's being reduced to one lane between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road.

Part 2, Saturday August 14:

Closed: Westbound I-30 between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road

Closed: The connector from southbound I-635 to westbound I-30 (Exit 8A)

Closed: All lanes of northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue at I-30

Eastbound I-30 will be reduced to one lane between Gus Thomasson Road and Galloway Avenue.

If you're in Dallas, this is not the weekend for that quickie getaway to Rowlett or Rockwall. But there's still time. The summer is not over yet. Do not let a road closure deter you from seeking the happiness you truly deserve. (And if you're currently in Rowlett or Rockwall, just stay home.)

And maybe instead of visiting the Panera Bread at 18641 LBJ Fwy., you pivot to the one near NorthPark Center at 7839 Park Ln. (They have new mac & cheese in a bread bowl and some iced cookies decorated like flip-flops that are adorable.)

The schedule and detours for this weekend's work is as follows:

Part 1, Friday August 13

The following will be closed overnight beginning on the listed times. All closures for Part 1 will be restored by 8 am on Saturday August 14.

9 pm: All lanes of northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue at I-30 will be closed.

DETOUR: Northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue drivers will use Barnes Bridge Road, Morningside Drive, Northwest Drive, and Oates Drive to access Galloway.

9 pm: Westbound I-30 will be reduced to one lane between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road.

10 pm: All lanes of eastbound I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Galloway Avenue closed.

DETOUR: Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the exit to Gus Thomasson Road/Galloway Avenue/Northwest Drive (Exit 56A). Drivers will remain on the frontage road and will access eastbound I-30 using the entrance ramp after the Galloway Avenue intersection.

10 pm: The direct connector from eastbound I-30 to northbound I-635 (Exit 56B).

DETOUR: Eastbound traffic will be detoured to take the exit to southbound I-635 (Exit 56C) and the southbound I-635 exit to Town East Boulevard (Exit 7B). Drivers will then U-turn at Town East Boulevard to access the entrance ramp to northbound I-635, which will enable drivers to use Exit 8B (toward Texarkana) to access eastbound I-30.



Part 2 - Saturday August 14

The following will be closed overnight beginning on the listed times. All closures will be reopened by 8 am on Sunday August 15.

8 pm: All lanes of westbound I-30 between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road will be closed.

DETOUR: Westbound traffic will be detoured to the exit to Galloway Avenue (Exit 57) and remain on the frontage road. Drivers will be able to access westbound I-30 using the entrance ramp after Gus Thomasson Road.



8 pm: The direct connector from southbound I-635 to westbound I-30 (Exit 8A) will be closed.

DETOUR: Southbound traffic will continue toward the southbound I-635 exit to Town East Boulevard (Exit 7B). Drivers will then U-turn at Town East Boulevard to access the entrance ramp to northbound I-635, which will enable drivers to use Exit 8A to access westbound I-30.



8 pm: Eastbound I-30 will be reduced to one lane between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road.



8 pm: All lanes of northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue at I-30 will be closed.

DETOUR: – Northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue drivers will use Barnes Bridge Road, Morningside Drive, Northwest Drive and Oates Drive to access Galloway.

Drivers are advised to plan commutes in advance or seek alternate routes to avoid unexpected delays. All scheduled work and closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.



If you want to see a satellite map that shows all the closures and detours, here's one posted on their website.

The closures are related to the 635 East Project, the 11-mile project redoing Interstate 635 in Dallas County. Construction includes the addition of a mainlane in each direction, building continuous frontage roads along the corridor, and reconstructing the interchange at I-635 and I-30.