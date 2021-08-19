City of Dallas puts major Oak Cliff street on a slimming 'road diet'

A major street in Oak Cliff is about to get calmed: A section of Jefferson Boulevard, which begins at I-35 on the east and runs west for more than 10 miles clear to Grand Prairie, will be partially closed by the city in order to slow things down and improve the situation for pedestrians and other non-car forms of transportation.

According to a release, the City of Dallas Department of Public Works and Department of Transportation will impose a "traffic calming initiative" which involves closing one lane in each direction along West Jefferson Boulevard, between North Hampton Road and South Polk Street.

The initiative will explore potential traffic solutions, safety improvements, and accommodations for pedestrians and other forms of transit.

It'll run for 90 days beginning August 21.

The initiative came at the request of Mayor Pro Tem Chad West who represents District 1, where Jefferson Boulevard is located, in response to a fatal traffic accident that occurred on July 19.

West is proposing several projects to improve traffic in the area, including permanent traffic islands.

"Neighborhood self-determination is vital in finding proper traffic-calming solutions, and neighbors have been working on the Jefferson Boulevard Task Force for months regarding speeding for this specific area," West says. "We're hopeful to see results from these lane closures, and we anticipate more tools for speed reduction throughout the district."

Drivers will be informed of the lane closure by electronic message boards displayed on Jefferson close to the Hampton and Polk cross-section. Additional signage will offer more info on this temporary "road diet" project.

This project is one of the many efforts made by the City of Dallas to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities. In 2021, the city conducted a similar demonstration along Greenville Ave between Meadow Road and Royal Lane.

"The City is committed to reducing traffic-related issues that are seen to be hazardous or detrimental to residents and the community," says Public Works Department Director Robert Perez. "The safety of our residents, both drivers and pedestrians, is our top priority. Our goal for this project is to encourage drivers to reduce their speed and help keep Dallas safe for all."