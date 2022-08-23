Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declares state of disaster following floods

Following a deluge of rain that hit Dallas on August 21-22, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a State of Disaster in Dallas County and is requesting state and federal assistance.

Dallas suffered extreme flooding following thunderstorms that dropped up to 15 inches of rain in some parts of the area in a span of 24 hours. The extreme rainfall made national news, and there are videos of shocking footage showing a flooded I-30, 635, and an overflowing Trinity River.

The east side of Dallas received the most rainfall, from 13 to 15 inches; the overall Dallas-Fort Worth area received 6 to 10 inches. CNN called it "a summer's worth of rain in a day."

The area was experiencing tropical moisture with multiple rounds of heavy rain, and with a summer-long drought, the ground was dry and did not absorb the water as readily.

Jenkins also said that Dallas County suffered a fatality: A 60-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was swept away by flood waters.

The storm also caused Dallas' sewer system to overflow. According to a release from the Dallas Water Utilities (DWU) Department, heavy rainfall caused sewer overflows at several locations throughout the city, with overflows in four major drainage basins.

DWU assistant director Zachary Peoples said that none of the overflows affected the water supply. DWU crews are performing cleanup at each overflow location.

Although there is no danger to the water supply, DWU reminds the public to avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in any of the affected areas.

Residents with private wells are advised to distill or boil water for personal uses such as drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing.