On September 1, 2021, patients suffering from any stage of cancer and battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) will be able to access physician-prescribed medical cannabis in Texas.

What’s happening?

The much-anticipated House Bill 1535 is going into effect on that date, expanding access to medical cannabis to even more patients under the Compassionate Use Program (CUP). Likewise, the bill will increase the THC limit in medical cannabis products from 0.5 percent to 1 percent by weight.

Cancer and PTSD join other conditions eligible for medical cannabis including peripheral neuropathy, epilepsy, seizure disorders, autism, multiple sclerosis, spasticity, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), as well as other neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and more.

How did we achieve expansion?

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TOCC), the leading medical cannabis provider in Texas, advocated for House Bill 1535 alongside its author, House Public Health Committee Chairwoman Stephanie Klick. Patients, caregivers, and advocates from across Texas contributed to TOCC’s efforts to ensure the bill would become a reality.

What’s next?

TOCC is introducing the first fast-acting gummies in the state of Texas on September 1, and has a full line of products available to existing and new patients.

Additionally, TOCC has made the process of obtaining a medical cannabis prescription easy, with free online consultations, fast statewide delivery, prescription pick-up locations throughout Texas, and convenient online refills.

Millions of Texans are currently eligible to benefit from medical cannabis. Schedule a free consultation to find out if you or a loved one qualify for a prescription.