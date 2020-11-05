The Orangetheory brand already has a lot of devoted followers, but the return of a philanthropic program might convert even more die-hard fans.

Called OrangeLove, it's a way for members to have accountability for their workouts while also benefitting a rotating roster of charities. All 33 Dallas-Fort Worth Maverick Fitness-owned Orangetheory locations will be participating (excluding Cedar Hill and Colleyville).

It works like this: Members check in on Facebook with the charity's hashtag each time they visit a studio, and that helps the current charity of choice gain exposure. Orangetheory then donates to that charity at the end of the month (though right now COVID-19 might extend that timeline a little).

Typically the charities change monthly, but with OrangeLove's November return the first charity will continue through December. Currently spotlighted is 9474 Foundation, a nonprofit that helps spread joy to young adults battling colorectal cancer.

But that's not all. November is also Marathon Month, which means that from November 1-30 Orangetheory is challenging its members to complete a half, full, or ultra marathon. Participants can log their distance over the course of the month to receive a T-shirt, with first-place finishers receiving a shiny medal.

Head here to explore all the different Orangetheory membership options, and learn more about the HIIT workout.