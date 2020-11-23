Savvy shoppers are in the know about Foxtrot. The market/cafe/on-demand delivery service, which started in Chicago and now has two locations in Dallas, has become devotees' first stop for morning coffee, a midday bite, or late-night treat. They can also get local beer, fine wines, gifts, and everyday essentials delivered in under an hour via its app and website.

Just in time for the holidays, Foxtrot is now shipping gifts across the state of Texas. It's a safe and thoughtful way to get your holiday shopping done, with gifts curated by Foxtrot's experts and something for everyone on your list — yes, even that one hard-to-shop-for friend.

Large Texas Foodie ($100)

A hefty bundle of spreads, sweets, and craft goods that represent a true taste of Dallas. Included in this big basket are Bonton Farms honey butter, a Thunderbird Texas maple pecan bar, bag of Oak Cliff Coffee sunset roast, Texas Forever gummies, Yellowbird jalapeño sauce, White Rock Granola, Belle's caramel popcorn, 38 Pecans' Texas pecan butter, Rambler sparkling water, assorted chocolate almonds, and Maggie Louise Confections' Chocolate Rodeo collection.

Small Texas Foodie ($50)

Not everything has to be bigger in Texas. This smaller version is packed with flavor and includes Belle's Popcorn dill pickle flavor, Texas Forever gummies, Bonton Farms honey butter, milk and dark chocolate sea salt caramels, and Boerne hot sauce.

Texas Self-Care ($75)

A bundle of self-care bliss featuring a Texas-inspired Homesick candle, Foxtrot custom matchbook, Texas Forever gummies, Foxtrot cocoa caramels, Madhu chocolate, and a red wine skincare mask.

Seasons Greetings ($50)

A holiday gift bundle of something sweet (Foxtrot choco-caramels and Yuletide chewies), something fragrant (a Frasier fir candle), and a nice wine to pair with the merry and bright mood.

Hostess with the Mostess ($100)

Help her indulge with a Golden Hour bath bomb, Foxtrot barista mix, a three-wick Frasier fir candle, Goodio sea salt, a Daily Skin mask, and Compartes cinnamon toast.

Chocolate Lovers ($100)

Multiple expressions of sweet, silky chocolate are all huddled together for the ultimate sampling. Nibble on Foxtrot chocolate almonds, choco-caramels, and boozy truffles, along with Justin’s mini peanut butter cups, a Goodio sea salt chocolate bar, 5 Mile hot chocolate, Dallas Caramel Company's Horned Toad, Compartes Chocolate's Donuts & Coffee, Cookies & Cream Crispy Cake, and Coco Chocolatier's caramel hazelnuts.

Cozy Hot Chocolate ($35)

Craft chocolate, a custom diner mug, and marshmallows upon marshmallows — these are the fixin's to assemble the perfect hot cocoa for wintry nights and blustery days alike.