Suspect arrested for murder of rapper Mo3 and more Dallas news

In this roundup of Dallas news, a suspect was arrested for a high-profile rapper's murder. The city council is spending big money on a bailout. And the library has expanded a lending program to meet stay-at-home needs.

Here's what happened in Dallas this week:

Rapper murder arrest

A suspect has been arrested for the murder of Dallas rapper Mo3, real name Melvin Noble, who was gunned down and killed on I-35 on November 11: Kewon Dontrell White, who is either 21 or 22, depending on which site you read, was arrested for first degree murder. Police said that he was identified by a witness.

A very confusing release from the office of U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox says that White went to "extreme lengths" to get away from authorities when they attempted to make a traffic stop, first fleeing on a dirt bike, then taking off on foot. But that seems to have taken place in "late November." White was apparently then arrested again? by the ATF, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Dallas Police Department officers in Oak Cliff on December 9. He's in federal custody, indicted for possession of a firearm.

Missing woman foul play

Marisela Botello Valadez, 23, went missing in October in Deep Ellum, and police are finally taking her disappearance seriously. Valadez came to visit Dallas from Seattle and was last seen on October 5 leaving a club in Deep Ellum at 1:15 am.

Her family began raising alarms immediately, but it wasn't until November that the DPD changed her status from "want to locate" to "endangered missing." At that time, detectives identified Charles Beltran as a person of interest. He has not been located.

The police now believe she may have been the victim of foul play and are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Ramirez at 214-671-3668 or christine.ramirez@dallascityhall.com, reference case #177834-2020.

Aquarium bailout

The Dallas City Council approved an expenditure of $300,000 to keep the Children's Aquarium at Fair Park open.

The Dallas Zoo was operating the aquarium but it's been losing money. The zoo announced a plan to close the aquarium, but for some idiotic reason, the council is determined to keep it running and are looking for another operator. The zoo itself is also operating at a loss.

Library hotspots

Dallas residents without home broadband now have ways to access internet, via the Dallas Public Library. Beginning December 15, every Dallas Public Library location (except for Bookmarks at NorthPark Center) will have at least 85 hotspots available for at-home internet use.

Dallas City Council approved the purchase of 2,100 additional hotspots during the budget process in September.

Hotspots can be requested online at www.dallaslibrary.org, by phone at 214-670-7809, or by contacting a local library branch. The wi-fi hotspots can be checked out for 30 days with the option to renew if there are no outstanding requests. Up to five devices can be used on one hotspot. Dallas Public Library remains closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, instead offering curbside pick-up of materials and virtual programming.