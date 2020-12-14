Shop local this holiday season with bundles put together by Omni Dallas Hotel, featuring tried-and-true Texas brands and small-business goodies. The Collections Gift Shop is open Saturdays from 7 am-7 pm and Sundays from 7 am-6 pm, making it easy to pop in and out with gifts for everyone on your list.

Spa-liday pampering, $75

Luxuriate in Niven Morgan lavender hand cream, FarmHouse Fresh whoopie cream body wash, a Kocostar Nail Therapy mask, United by Form No. 18 candle, Hydra Aromatherapy shower burst, and a lip scrub. Truly up the indulgence by adding an Omni Hotels luxury bath robe for $89.

Especially for entrepreneurs, $80

Cover all the business bases with a Rifle Paper Co. tumbler, notebook, and pen, plus Ruby Slip lip gloss so boss babes can be presentation-ready at all times.

At-home brewery essentials, $223

A sleek, stainless steel beer growler plus two etched city-specific pint glasses and a set of four wood coasters emblazoned with the Texas flag equals an experience that rivals your neighborhood pub or tap room.

The Dapper Dan, $80

Two of those cool etched city-specific glasses — this time of the rocks variety — are paired with a Texas flag bottle opener and set of four Clayton & Crume Texas leather coasters.

Cozy cocktail hour, $175

Who needs to go out when you have a Crosley record player for tunes, The Bar Book to read, The Whisky Game to play, and a set of two freezer-ready Host whiskey glasses.

For the littles, $50

Encourage imagination with Mark Jasper book, fun sidewalk chalk, a small dessert plush toy, and a coloring kit for budding Picassos.

A la carte additions

Fill out the stocking with a Kendra Scott necklace ($55) or pick specific pieces from the above bundles, like the etched pint glasses ($21), Rifle Paper Co. tumbler ($36), and Texas flag wood coasters ($83).

A very merry staycay or daycay

Get up to 15 percent off best available room rates when you book the holiday magic package for a stay between now and January 2, 2021. Enjoy late checkout and a taste of The National Gingerbread House Competition with an exclusive gingerbread welcome gift.

Want to sweeten the deal? Stop by The Owners Box to try a cocktail from the restaurant's Sugar & Spice menu. Sample the vanilla espresso martini, mocha honey old fashioned, spiced gingerbread latte, or the gingerbread sour. See the full recipes here.

Be sure to drop your letters to Santa on the second floor outside the UPS Business Center, and pause to pose with Omni's big red ornaments and Miss Peggy, The Original Flying Red Horse.