Dallas and Fort Worth enact special holiday schedule for buses and trains

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will be enacting special schedules for the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

One bonus: Free transportation will be offered the night of New Year’s Eve on DART buses, light rail, Paratransit Services, and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station for everyone from 6 pm until the end of service.

For more info, call 214-979-1111 or visit DART.org and TrinityRailwayExpress.org.

DART

Christmas:

Friday, December 24

DART Buses and Light Rail: Sunday schedule

TRE: Saturday schedule

DART GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas and Park Cities. No service in any other zones.

DART Customer Information Center will be open from 8 am-5 pm, but the Customer Care Center, Lost & Found, and administrative offices will all be closed.

DART Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule; the Call Center will be closed Friday-Sunday. Customers wishing to schedule trips by phone for any of the three days will need to do so by Thursday December 23, but can schedule and cancel trips online 24 hours a day at www.DART.org/paratransit.

Saturday, December 25

DART Buses and Light Rail: Sunday schedule

TRE: No service

DART GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas and Park Cities. No service in any other zones.

DART administrative offices, Customer Information Center, Customer Care Center, and Lost & Found will all be closed.

New Year's:

Friday, December 31

DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a Saturday schedule

TRE: Saturday schedule, with a 20-minute after the game special for the Stars game.

DART GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas and Park Cities. No service in any other zones.

DART Customer Information Center will be open 8 am-5 pm. Customer Care Center, Lost & Found, and the administrative offices will be closed.

DART Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule. The Call Center will be closed Friday-Sunday.

Saturday, January 1

DART Buses: Saturday schedule

DART Light Rail: Sunday schedule

TRE: No service

DART GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. Customer Information will be open from 8 am-5 pm. Customer Care, Lost & Found, and administrative offices will be closed.

TRINITY METRO

Christmas:

Friday, December 24

Regular service: TEXRail, The Dash, Molly the Trolley

Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule:

No inbound bus routes to Fort Worth Central Station after 7:15 pm

No express bus service

ACCESS paratransit will operate on a Sunday schedule with final pick-up at 7:15 pm

ZIPZONE ends service at 8 pm

Trinity Railway Express will operate on a Saturday schedule. Ticket sales kiosk at Fort Worth Central Station open 8 am-5 pm. Customer care is open 5 am-5 pm at 817-215-8600.

Saturday, December 25

Regular service: TEXRail, Alliance ZIPZONE, The Dash, Molly the Trolley

Modified service:

Buses and ACCESS paratransit: Sunday/holiday schedule

Southside ZIPZONE: Sunday schedule

No Mercantile or South Tarrant ZIPZONE

No Trinity Railway Express (TRE) service

Ticket sales kiosk at Fort Worth Central Station closed

Customer care is open 8 am-5 pm at 817-215-8600.

New Year's

Friday, December 31

Regular service: Buses, ACCESS paratransit, TEXRail, ZIPZONE, The Dash, Molly the Trolley

Trinity Railway Express will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Ticket sales kiosk at Fort Worth Central Station open 8 am-5 pm, and customer care is open 5 am-10 pm at 817-215-8600.

Saturday, January 1

Regular service: TEXRail, ZIPZONE, The Dash, Molly the Trolley

Buses and ACCESS paratransit will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

No Trinity Railway Express (TRE) service, and the ticket sales kiosk at Fort Worth Central Station will be closed.

Customer care is open 8 am-5 pm at 817-215-8600.