Dallas and Fort Worth enact special holiday schedule for buses and trains

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will be enacting special schedules for the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
One bonus: Free transportation will be offered the night of New Year’s Eve on DART buses, light rail, Paratransit Services, and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station for everyone from 6 pm until the end of service.
For more info, call 214-979-1111 or visit DART.org and TrinityRailwayExpress.org.
DART
Christmas:
Friday, December 24
- DART Buses and Light Rail: Sunday schedule
- TRE: Saturday schedule
- DART GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas and Park Cities. No service in any other zones.
DART Customer Information Center will be open from 8 am-5 pm, but the Customer Care Center, Lost & Found, and administrative offices will all be closed.
DART Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule; the Call Center will be closed Friday-Sunday. Customers wishing to schedule trips by phone for any of the three days will need to do so by Thursday December 23, but can schedule and cancel trips online 24 hours a day at www.DART.org/paratransit.
Saturday, December 25
- DART Buses and Light Rail: Sunday schedule
- TRE: No service
- DART GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas and Park Cities. No service in any other zones.
DART administrative offices, Customer Information Center, Customer Care Center, and Lost & Found will all be closed.
New Year's:
Friday, December 31
DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a Saturday schedule
TRE: Saturday schedule, with a 20-minute after the game special for the Stars game.
DART GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. These zones include Northwest Dallas, Inland Port, Rylie, West Dallas, North Dallas and Park Cities. No service in any other zones.
DART Customer Information Center will be open 8 am-5 pm. Customer Care Center, Lost & Found, and the administrative offices will be closed.
DART Paratransit services will operate on a Sunday schedule. The Call Center will be closed Friday-Sunday.
Saturday, January 1
- DART Buses: Saturday schedule
- DART Light Rail: Sunday schedule
- TRE: No service
DART GoLink will operate only in zones that provide Sunday service. Customer Information will be open from 8 am-5 pm. Customer Care, Lost & Found, and administrative offices will be closed.
TRINITY METRO
Christmas:
Friday, December 24
Regular service: TEXRail, The Dash, Molly the Trolley
Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule:
- No inbound bus routes to Fort Worth Central Station after 7:15 pm
- No express bus service
- ACCESS paratransit will operate on a Sunday schedule with final pick-up at 7:15 pm
- ZIPZONE ends service at 8 pm
Trinity Railway Express will operate on a Saturday schedule. Ticket sales kiosk at Fort Worth Central Station open 8 am-5 pm. Customer care is open 5 am-5 pm at 817-215-8600.
Saturday, December 25
Regular service: TEXRail, Alliance ZIPZONE, The Dash, Molly the Trolley
Modified service:
- Buses and ACCESS paratransit: Sunday/holiday schedule
- Southside ZIPZONE: Sunday schedule
- No Mercantile or South Tarrant ZIPZONE
- No Trinity Railway Express (TRE) service
- Ticket sales kiosk at Fort Worth Central Station closed
Customer care is open 8 am-5 pm at 817-215-8600.
New Year's
Friday, December 31
Regular service: Buses, ACCESS paratransit, TEXRail, ZIPZONE, The Dash, Molly the Trolley
Trinity Railway Express will operate on a Saturday schedule.
Ticket sales kiosk at Fort Worth Central Station open 8 am-5 pm, and customer care is open 5 am-10 pm at 817-215-8600.
Saturday, January 1
Regular service: TEXRail, ZIPZONE, The Dash, Molly the Trolley
Buses and ACCESS paratransit will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.
No Trinity Railway Express (TRE) service, and the ticket sales kiosk at Fort Worth Central Station will be closed.
Customer care is open 8 am-5 pm at 817-215-8600.