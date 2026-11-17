holiday spending
Affluent Dallas suburb unwraps 5th biggest holiday budget in the U.S.
The affluent residents of festive Flower Mound are sparing no expense for their holiday gifts this year. The Dallas suburb ranks No. 5 in WalletHub's just-released list of the U.S. cities with the biggest holiday budgets for 2026.
The study estimates Flower Mound residents plan to spend $3,946 on presents this holiday season, or $5 more than last year's budget.
This lofty sum has steadily grown over the years as Flower Mound has bounced around WalletHub's list of the top 10 places with the biggest holiday spenders. In 2023, the suburb's holiday budget was estimated at $3,485, and it increased to $3,541 the following year.
WalletHub's experts compared 558 cities to determine the U.S. cities with the biggest holiday budgets. Factors include income, age, a debt-to-income ratio, residents' monthly income-to-monthly expenses ratio, and their savings-to-monthly expenses ratio.
Based on the study's methodology, a consumer is considered to be in a "comfortable financial position to engage in holiday spending" if they have secured two financial goals: enough emergency savings to cover at least six months of expenses, and a debt-to-income ratio smaller than 22 percent for a renter or 43 percent for a homeowner.
The four U.S. cities that outspend Flower Mound with even larger holiday budgets are: the California cities of Palo Alto (No. 1), San Ramon (No. 2), and Mountain View (No. 3), and Newton, Massachusetts (No. 4).
Elsewhere in Dallas-Fort Worth, Frisco boasts the 13th biggest holiday budget in the U.S. with residents planning on spending $3,496 on gifts. That's also $5 more than last year, the same increase as Flower Mound.
Dallas, meanwhile, ranks 187th with a holiday budget of $1,562, up $3 from last year. Fort Worth ranks No. 135 with residents expected to spend $1,722.
These are the projected holiday budgets for other Dallas-Fort Worth cities:
- No. 28 – Allen ($3,060)
- No. 38 – Plano ($2,817)
- No. 50 – Carrollton ($2,502)
- No. 77 – Richardson ($2,150)
- No. 89 – McKinney ($2,009)
- No. 92 – North Richland Hills ($1,988)
- No. 103 – Lewisville ($1,931)
- No. 127 – Irving ($1,774)
- No. 141 – Grand Prairie ($1,705)
- No. 142 – Denton ($1,699)
- No. 173 – Garland ($1,593)
- No. 189 – Arlington ($1,560)
- No. 272 – Mesquite ($1,325)
Six other Texas cities outside of DFW rank among the top 100 biggest holiday spenders:
- No. 19 – Pearland ($3,281)
- No. 20 – The Woodlands ($3,269)
- No. 22 – Sugar Land ($3,196)
- No. 31 – Cedar Park ($3,033)
- No. 34 – League City ($3,002)
- No. 43 – Round Rock ($2,646)
"Regardless of how well-off you are this season, it’s important to stick to a budget that fits your financial profile so you don’t rack up unsustainable debt and end up in a bad position after the holidays," he said.