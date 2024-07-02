Let's Get Splashy
7 unique ways to cool off in Dallas-Fort Worth this summer
The heat advisories are coming in hot and Dallas-Fort Worth is bracing for another scorching summer. Obviously, it's time to jump in a pool.
If you're already a swimmer, you know that each city in the DFW area has its own community pools, operated by their respective Park and Recreation Departments, which charge a nominal fee and offer resident discounts. Some are even classified as Aquatic Centers and boast impressive slides, splash pads, lazy rivers, and other bells and whistles.
But if you're seeking a way to fit in some refreshing exercise or soothe your wellbeing, we've got you covered. Here are a few unique suggestions:
WorldSprings, Grandscape at The Colony
Billed as an "outdoor social-wellness destination," this spa-amusement park combo is the country's largest hot springs pool complex. It boasts 45 outdoor soaking pools inspired by the most famous hot springs from around the world. Take a dip in cold-plunge pools, Finnish saunas, and even a Dead Sea-inspired pool, with aquatic classes and adults-only and all-ages sections to boot. It opened at the end of June.
Panther Island Pavilion, Fort Worth
This entertainment venue is the only waterfront stage in Texas, meaning you can rock out and keep cool while floating with friends. During the day, you can also rent a kayak or paddle board to head out on the Trinity River, or enjoy the public beach.
Lee Harvey's Dive In Swim Club, Dallas
Across the street from beloved dive bar Lee Harvey’s, in the historic Cedars neighborhood, is the new pool in town. The retro-tastic spot features a 60-by-30-foot pool, lawn area, cabanas, sun loungers with umbrellas, and its very own full bar. Score a day pass or sign up for a seasonal membership. Kids are welcome, with adult supervision, until 5 pm.
King Spa and Spa Castle Texas, Carrollton
These Korean-inspired spas offer everything from healing hot and cold sauna rooms to massages to movie theaters, as well as food and drink to fuel an hours-long stay. Change into your swimsuit before heading to the waterpark areas, where hydrotherapy is, ahem, king.
Fort Worth Boat Club, Fort Worth
With a state-of-the-art clubhouse and plenty of slips and launches, this venerated club encourages both leisurely sailing and competitive racing. Located on Eagle Mountain Lake, the members-only club also includes a spiffy pool and plenty of classes and activities. Of course, you can always just relax and enjoy the waterfront, too.
North Texas Jellystone Park, Burleson
This camping facility is part of the Warner Brothers Yogi Bear's national chain and the Burleson location was recently selected once again as one of the top campgrounds in the U.S. by USA Today. They just debuted two new pools, one indoor and one outdoor. The indoor pool is 40-by-70 feet, but the outdoor pool is a behemoth: 100-by-200 feet, nearly twice the size of an Olympic-size pool. It's a "zero-entry" pool, meaning it has a sloping entrance, and is 3.5 feet deep, with a swim-up smoothie bar.
Goodsurf, Dallas
Who says you can't surf in landlocked Dallas? Just show up to this indoor pool/pickleball facility and they provide the wetsuit, rash guard, and fully stocked locker room. Each 30-minute session is limited to only seven surfers, and the skill levels range from complete newbie (with the aid of a balance bar) to surfing pro. If anyone prefers to remain dry, there is also pickleball, shuffleboard, yard games, and food and drink to explore.