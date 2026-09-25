Experience Autumn
8 ways to savor the season at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District
From fall flavors and rooftop cocktails to creative workshops and luxury escapes, consider this your golden-hour guide to the heart of downtown Dallas.
As summer’s golden days give way to the vibrant energy of fall, JW Marriott Dallas Arts District is welcoming the new season with a collection of experiences designed for dining, sipping, creating, celebrating, and staying awhile.
Located in the heart of the Dallas Arts District, the hotel makes an ideal home base for a weekend getaway — or an elevated destination for an evening out. From a seasonal steakhouse menu and guided cocktail class to skyline gatherings and hands-on workshops, here are eight ways to savor what’s next.
Taste the season at JW Steakhouse
Autumn arrives on the plate at JW Steakhouse, where a new fall menu showcases thoughtfully sourced ingredients and chef-driven dishes inspired by the richness of the season.
Whether it’s dinner before a performance in the Arts District or the centerpiece of an evening downtown, the restaurant offers a polished setting for discovering the flavors of fall. Explore JW Steakhouse’s fall offerings.
Turn the weekend into a luxury escape
Sometimes a change of scenery is all it takes to make an ordinary weekend feel extraordinary.
A stay at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District places guests within easy reach of Dallas’ museums, theaters, restaurants, and downtown attractions. Curated hotel experiences, exceptional dining, and luxurious accommodations make it easy to settle in and enjoy the city at a more leisurely pace. View current hotel offers and plan a stay.
Experience Texas cattle and Cabernet
Texas-raised beef meets exceptional wine during the Texas Cattle & Cab Dinner, a thoughtfully guided culinary experience celebrating two timeless dinner-table favorites.
Guests can enjoy premium ranch-raised Texas beef paired with selected Cabernet wines during an evening designed for those who appreciate the stories, techniques, and flavors behind a memorable meal. Reserve a seat for the Texas Cattle & Cab Dinner.
Texas Cattle & Cab DinnerPhoto courtesy of JW Marriott Dallas Arts District
Master the perfect Old Fashioned
Learn the finer points of a classic cocktail during the Garrison Brothers Old Fashioned Cocktail Class.
Led by the hotel’s expert bartenders, the interactive class guides participants through crafting JW Marriott Dallas Arts District’s signature take on the Old Fashioned. It’s an ideal experience for a date night, an outing with friends, or anyone ready to sharpen their home-bartending skills. Book the Garrison Brothers Old Fashioned Cocktail Class.
Create something new with Gather & Grow
Creativity takes root during the hotel’s Gather & Grow workshop series.
These hands-on experiences invite guests to slow down, learn something new, and create a project to take home. Upcoming workshop themes include making a microgreens starter tray and building terrarium ornaments — two fresh ways to bring a little greenery into the season. View upcoming Gather & Grow workshops.
Celebrate against the Dallas skyline
For gatherings that call for a memorable backdrop, Vincent’s Skybar pairs sweeping city views with handcrafted cocktails and an elevated atmosphere.
The rooftop setting can accommodate private events ranging from intimate celebrations to larger social and corporate gatherings, giving hosts and guests a striking perspective on downtown Dallas. Learn more about private events at Vincent's Skybar.
Raise a glass with the Poolside Pour
There’s still time to soak up the last golden afternoons of the season at The Poolside Pour.
Located on the hotel’s 11th-floor pool deck, the experience combines refreshing cocktails, sun-drenched seating, and skyline views. It’s an inviting way to linger over the final days of warm weather before fall officially takes over. Discover the pool deck at Vincent's.
The Poolside PourPhoto courtesy of JW Marriott Dallas Arts District
Pair dinner with live music at JW Steakhouse
The experience at JW Steakhouse extends beyond the menu. Live music and other seasonal happenings create even more reasons to gather, connect, and spend an evening in the Dallas Arts District.
Guests can make dinner the main event or incorporate it into a full night downtown, complete with cocktails, entertainment, and an overnight stay just an elevator ride away. See upcoming events at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District.
From rooftop afternoons and creative workshops to wine dinners and weekend escapes, JW Marriott Dallas Arts District offers plenty of ways to welcome the season in style. Explore JW Marriott Dallas Arts District and start planning your visit.